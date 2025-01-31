Theo Walcott remains hopeful Arsenal will sign a new striker before the January transfer window closes on Monday and has the perfect player in mind for Mikel Arteta.

The north London outfit tried with a move to try and lure Ollie Watkins away from Aston Villa this week, having seen an opening bid rebuffed for a player who is open to joining the Gunners having supported them from being a boy.

Villa, unsurprisingly, refused Arsenal’s approach for Watkins after agreeing to offload Jhon Duran in a surprise £65million deal to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

At this stage, it’s highly unlikely that Arsenal will return with a second offer for the 29-year-old and will instead consider an approach again in the summer.

However, Walcott thinks that his old club should instead zone in on Ipswich Town frontman Liam Delap.

The 21-year-old joined the Tractor Boys in the summer from Manchester City and has impressed with his direct style and goalscoring ability for a side at the wrong end of the table – scoring eight times in the Premier League.

And while Arsenal have also been tipped to move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson as well, Walcott thinks that Tottenham and Chelsea target Delap would represent better business.

Speaking as Guinness announce their new #TransferThatPint campaign, Walcott voiced concerns about a potential move for injury-plagued Ferguson, saying: “I think he’s a good player. He’s had a bit of an injury and found it hard to get back in which is understandable.

“Brighton are quite a steady solid team and the players he’s brought in from Watford, Joao Pedro, has come in and actually gone ahead of him. He’ll be a player for me if they couldn’t get their main target, it’s a good option to have, knowing maybe you could resell him at some point.

“I think he’d have to accept that he wouldn’t be a starter.”

Delap a better fit for Arsenal

As for Delap’s credentials, Walcott added: “I think they would look more at Liam Delap before Ferguson, because of what he’s done up until now. And they have similar attributes, their style of the play.

“I wouldn’t shy against it, because it’s different. And you look at Arsenal’s set pieces and it’s another player of stature to think about it. It’s another dynamic.

“I wouldn’t be against anything like that. They do need a natural number nine. There are not many natural number nines.

“And it’s not going to be £60/80 million for Ferguson, no disrespect.

“But there’s potential there and Mikel has that reputation for working with young players. He’s working with Ethan Nwaneri right now.

“I wouldn’t be against it if they don’t get their main target. Not a stopgap, that sounds awful, but while they wait for their main number nine.”

