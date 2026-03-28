The chances of Arsenal signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in what could be a British record transfer have been emphatically dismissed – with Fabrizio Romano backing up what TEAMtalk sources said on the speculation earlier this month.

The Gunners remain on track for their best season in years despite suffering the disappointment of losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City last weekend. And with a nine-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table, together with favourable quarter-finals in the FA Cup and Champions League to come, the next few weeks could have a significant bearing on Arsenal‘s future.

The secret to Arsenal’s success has been the building of arguably the strongest and most complete squad in world football. However, like any side, that quest for perfection is never complete and the Gunners are strongly expected to further bolster their ranks this summer with another striker and a new left-sided attacker very much on their radar.

In terms of the identity of that left-sided winger, the Gunners have been linked with a blockbuster move for arguably the best of them all right now, in PSG superstar Kvaratskhelia.

However, just as TEAMtalk revealed on 13 March, PSG have absolutely zero intentions of cashing in on the Georgian, while their humongous valuation of the winger would put a deal completely out of Arsenal’s reach.

That sentiment has now been backed up Romano, who told his YouTube channel: “He’s captaining Georgia, performing brilliantly, and doing a fantastic job at Paris Saint‑Germain. Honestly, maybe even underrated because sometimes people forget just how consistent he’s been for PSG.

“There have been rumours again about Arsenal being interested. But my understanding is crystal clear: PSG have no intention to open talks for Kvaratskhelia this summer.

“They love him – his attitude, professionalism, consistency. And remember, he joined from Napoli only 14 months ago, in January 2025. So PSG want to enjoy him much longer.

“Of course, Arsenal are expected to strengthen up front – maybe a striker, maybe a winger – but not Kvaratskhelia. Nothing concrete between Arsenal and PSG on this one.”

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta urged to replace Arsenal duo with spectacular new attacking addition

Arsenal have no chance of Kvaratskhelia – Sources

However, while a move to the Premier League does hold certain appeal for Kvaratskhelia, it’s highly unlikely that a move will come to fruition any time soon and is a move very much placed on the backburner for now.

As we explained earlier this month, and according to sources, those close to him have moved to quash speculation, underlining the player’s happiness in Paris and why it would take an almost unattainable offer to convince PSG to sell a star who is still under contract for another three years.

Ahead of PSG’s Champions League last-16 clash with Chelsea, Kvaratskhelia expressed his contentment in Paris, stating he feels “great” in the city and enjoys life there with his wife. “I love everything about Paris,” he recently affirmed, emphasising his happiness at the club.

Under contract until June 2029, his long-term commitment appears solid.

Sources indicate it would require a Premier League record bid of around £160m (€185m, $212m) to prise him away, reflecting his pivotal role in the squad and the Parisians’ reluctance to sell a core asset.

Latest Arsenal news: Gunners linked with Real Madrid star; Lewis-Skelly update

Meanwhile, Arsenal are planning to raid Real Madrid to bring an attacking midfielder to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed Los Blancos’ stance on selling him.

On the outgoing front, Manchester United could be given the chance to sign Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly in the summer if he instigates a move, according to reports, while Ian Wright thinks the young left-back should be playing more for the Gunners.

And if you missed our exclusive news earlier this week, we revealed that Arsenal have reluctantly opened the door to Ben White’s sale to their rivals this summer, with sources naming FIVE players on Andrea Berta’s replacement list.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.