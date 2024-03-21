Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Kylian Mbappe already deserves to be talked about as one of he greatest players of all time amid claims the PSG superstar has looked into a possible move to Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old star remains headline news right now as he waits to confirm his next move upon the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain deal after seven seasons in the French capital. On track for a seventh Ligue 1 title of his career – one of which was achieved with Monaco as a teenager – Mbappe is seemingly ready to try his luck elsewhere as a new chapter prepares to open on his career.

Indeed, widespread speculation suggests Mbappe has already given the green light to a blockbuster move to Real Madrid, who while not paying PSG a penny for his services, will reportedly spent around €100m (£85.5m) in signing on fees to the player.

Reports of a move to the Bernabeu have been ongoing for multiple years, with Los Blancos first taking a look at the player as a teenager and prior to his move to Monaco, and then in the summer of 2021, seeing a €200m (£170m) offer for the player turned down by PSG.

Now it seems that, at the third time of asking, Real finally have their man with Mbappe due to sign a multi-year contract that will make him Real’s highest earner.

Staggeringly, though, the player is having to accept something of a drop in wages from the alleged £700,000 per week he was on in the French captial, though any person alive would happily offset that given the outrageous signing-on fee he’s set to bag too.

Thierry Henry brands Mbappe ‘a monster’ amid Arsenal rumours

Despite strong claims that a move to the Spanish capital is done and is now just awaiting official confirmation, speculation of a move to the Premier League has never been far away for Mbappe.

Indeed, he has spoken fondly on numerous occasions about Liverpool in the past, while speculation of moves to Manchester United and Chelsea has never been too far away.

However, the club he has flirted with the most is Arsenal, with Mbappe admitting he grew up idolising both Henry and former Gunners boss Arsene Wener.

The two men are icons of the French game and that has seen speculation grow that a move to Arsenal – either this summer or in future years – could one day be on the cards.

In the meantime though, Mbappe has since pointed to a cold reason why he might not move to the Gunners or the Premier League.

Meanwhile, wherever he ends up, Henry reckons Mbappe now deserves to classed as one of the greatest players of the modern era and believes he has already surpassed what he achieved in the game.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Henry said: “Kylian will be good wherever he goes. We’re talking about a monster here. Let’s be happy that he is French.

“Kylian, everyone envies us. Every time I am abroad, people say to me: ‘How lucky you French are to have a player like him!'”

Addressing comparisons between Mbappe and himself, Henry added: “He has already overtaken me! It’s already done.

“Kylian is already in the future and that’s good anyway because it’s France, it’s our football and we need this guy who represents us kind of everywhere. Kylian is extraordinary. He’s mad.”

Mbappe has scored 281 goals in 369 appearances at club level, and another 46 in 75 caps for France. He has 12 major honours to his name, including those six Ligue 1 crowns and the 2018 World Cup.

