Arsenal are ready to offer Thomas Partey a new contract, with a report revealing the big condition under which the Gunners are willing to do a deal with the defensive midfielder as his stance on staying at the Emirates Stadium emerges.

Partey has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2020 when he joined from Atletico Madrid for £45million. The Ghana international has had injury problems during his time at the Gunners, but when fit and available, he has been a big player for Mikel Arteta’s side and, on his day, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has also shown his versatility by playing at right-back when needed for Arsenal.

Partey has played 11 times as a right-back for the north London club so far this season, while in the 2023-24 campaign, the Ghanian star turned out thrice in that role for the Gunners.

According to Arsenal Insider, Arsenal are now ready to offer Partey a new contract and extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Partey is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season and has interest from clubs in Spain, Italy and the Saudi Pro League.

Reports in January emerged about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta willing to let Partey leave at the end of the season as a free agent, but this new claim suggests that the Gunners have made a complete U-turn on the defensive midfielder.

Arsenal Insider has noted that the Gunners’ hierarchy “appreciate the deep-lying playmaker’s versatility, with his ability to play at right-back a valuable asset in Mikel Arteta’s squad”.

While Partey’s versatility is a key factor in Arsenal’s willingness to keep him at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League club want him to take a pay-cut.

Partey has made a total of 154 appearances for Arsenal in his career. The 31-year-old has scored eight goals and given seven assists in those games.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Thomas Partey stance on Arsenal future

CaughtOffside has also reported that Arsenal want to extend Partey’s contract and keep him at the club.

The report has revealed that the Ghana international himself is open to signing a contract extension.

However, Partey is not in a rush to put pen to paper on a new deal, with the Arsenal star aware that Juventus and Barcelona are interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer.

It is hard to see Partey sign a new deal with Arsenal if he has to take a pay-cut when he could play for Juventus or Barcelona and earn the same salary he is now or even get paid more.

The midfielder is 31 now, and he will be aware that his next contract will be his final chance for a big payday.

Latest Arsenal news: Saliba contract plan, Ait-Nouri interest

Arsenal are reportedly trying to stop William Saliba from joining Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The defending Spanish and European champions are already in contact with Saliba’s entourage over a summer move and are willing to make him the most expensive defender in history.

However, Arsenal are planning to offer Saliba a new contract that would see him earn £250,000 per week.

Arsenal are also on the hunt for a new left-back and have identified a Wolves star as a potential target.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and has done well for Wolves this season.

While Arsenal are keen on a deal for Ait-Nouri, the north London club are facing competition from AC Milan.

Arsenal are also said to be determined to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are in desperate need of a new striker, and it has been reported that they want Nigeria international star Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli this season.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?