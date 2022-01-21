Thomas Partey blames his ‘personality’ and ‘love’ for Arsenal for red card against Liverpool

Thomas Partey has apologised for showing a lack of intelligence and believes his ‘personality’ was behind the red card that capped a miserable night for Arsenal against Liverpool.

The Gunners went into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates in confident mood after holding Jurgen Klopp’s men to a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield, despite being down to 10 men.

However, the Merseyside outfit booked their spot in the final against Chelsea after two Diogo Jota goals. Arsenal’s misery was then compounded when substitute Partey was shown two yellow cards in the space on three minutes.

The Ghana star will now be banned from Sunday’s Premier League match against Burnley. That leaves Mikel Arteta short of midfield options once again and speaking afterwards, Partey was apologetic.

He said on his Instagram account: “I’m responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critics.

“I should be more intelligent not to get in a challenge already booked but this is my personality. But I like to fight for every ball.

“I love this club and I love my country even though things sometimes don’t happen how I wanted. I’ll continue to work harder and make things right.

“I came back with the mentality to make myself available for the team to get to the final but it did not happen as planned.

“I’ll continue to give my all when I am on the field of play because this is my life and this what I chose to do.

“I am not happy with all that has happened yesterday and at the AFCON but I understand only with hard work things will change so I will continue to work hard to change this. Thanks.”

Arsenal chasing Martinelli-like starlet

Meanwhile, an agent has revealed Arsenal are hoping to sign a young star who is drawing comparisons with Gabriel Martinelli.

20-year-old Martinelli has been impressive over the last couple of months, hitting four goals and two assists in his last eight Premier League outings. That includes two strikes in December’s 4-1 victory over injury-hit Leeds United.

Following the 2-0 win against West Ham earlier in the season, during which Martinelli got on the scoresheet, Arsenal legend Martin Keown said: “In view of the backdrop, the manager taking the captaincy away from [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, the team showed it didn’t affect them at all in their performance.

“The youngsters, again, leading from the front. Martinelli, a player I just love watching. I just believe in what he does. The pace for that goal was outstanding.”

The skilful Brazilian is forming a deadly attacking partnership with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette. Their form means Aubameyang faces a fight to get back into the team upon his return.

The Gunners are looking to sort out a Martinelli repeat by signing a wonderkid with similar attributes.

The man in question is Atletico Mineiro’s teenage winger Savio. During a recent interview, the starlet’s agent confirmed Arsenal were keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal offer yet to arrive, says agent

“There are these surveys from Red Bull Bragantino and Arsenal, but nothing official. No offer has arrived for Savio,” representative Juliano Rodrigues said (via HITC).

The Brazil U18 international has admirers in his home country but is struggling to get into the Atletico Mineiro team.

Rodrigues went on to explain how a permanent exit is the ‘ideal’ solution.

“He needs to play to evolve. Atletico don’t play him. So the best thing would be a transfer, with Atletico getting part of the rights for a future sale (a sell-on clause).

“This way, Savio will be able to take off in his career, as he is one of the best players of his age in Brazilian football.

“Going out on loan now is not interesting. The ideal (thing) is to leave permanently.”

Savio has exceptional pace and great dribbling ability, hence the comparisons with Martinelli.

