Thomas Partey future in doubt as Juventus plan could lead to Arthur Melo swap deal with Arsenal

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal for Juventus in a transfer that would open the door for Mikel Arteta to land a long-term target, reports claim.

By his own admission, Partey’s time in the Premier League since a 2020 transfer from Atletico Madrid has been a little underwhelming. He gave himself a grade of 4/10 for his Arsenal career so far back in December 2021.

After those comments, he showed signs of picking up his form. However, an injury halted his progress in early April. He may have played his last game this season.

What’s more, it might have been his last appearance for the club, since he is now being linked with a move away.

According to AS, Juventus could make a move for Partey in the summer transfer window. Their midfield is under constant evolution and he could be the next to join.

In January, Juventus got rid of Rodrigo Bentancur (who has found better form with Tottenham Hotspur) and brought in Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach. Now, there could be another case of one in, and one out.

This time, in their efforts to sign Partey, Juventus could send another of their options to the red side of north London. Arsenal were interested in Arthur Melo in the winter and could be offered him in return for the Ghana international.

That would be preferable for Juventus than meeting the €35million (£29.9m) asking price Arsenal have set for Partey.

Arthur to take Thomas Partey place?

In turn, the Gunners are likely to still want midfield reinforcements. Arthur could well remain on their shortlist, so the move could benefit all parties.

If he doesn’t feature for the club again, Partey’s Arsenal career would end with 59 appearances and two goals.

However, he remains under contract until 2025 and could have Champions League football on offer if he stays at the Emirates Stadium. The same is already guaranteed for Juventus, so it would be an interesting choice to make.

A deteriorating relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is cited by AS as one factor that could push him away from the Premier League. But only time will tell whether Partey will be on the same page in a red and white shirt next season.

Swap deal may make sense despite some regret

If he can shake off his injury troubles, Arsenal could yet see the better side of Partey. His form earlier this year was looking more promising.

Turning 29 over the summer, he should be in his prime years. Accordingly, Arsenal would want to see his best levels.

If they don’t feel that will be the case, though, an exchange with Arthur may make sense given their long-standing interest.

Arthur needs to find somewhere to settle himself. Being signed by Barcelona and then Juventus shows how highly rated he has been. A fresh start elsewhere could give him the platform he needs to find consistency.

A swap deal would certainly be something to consider. But Arsenal may still be left with a hint of regret over what might have been for Thomas Partey.

For now, he remains their player and they will hope to get the best out of him if he does get back on the pitch at the Emirates.

