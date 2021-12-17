Arsenal thought process explained after January loan deal ramps up

Arsenal have determined a January loan deal is now in their best interest, and the thought process behind their conclusion has been revealed, per a report.

The winter window is shaping up to be an intriguing one at the Emirates. It will represent the last opportunity to generate fees for strike duo Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. Both are out of contract next summer and at present, neither seems likely to pen fresh terms.

The future of fellow forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also under a cloud.

The ex-captain was stripped of his title following a disciplinary breach earlier this week. Taking a hard-line approach, manager Mikel Arteta recently ruled Aubameyang out of selection contention for the third match running.

However, comings and goings could also materialise at the opposite end of the pitch.

According to the Athletic, Arsenal ‘are exploring January loan options for Omar Rekik’.

The centre-back, 19, signed from German side Hertha Berlin in January. He is reportedly ‘highly thought of’ in the Arsenal system, though two significant injuries flatlined his development in 2021.

With opportunities in the first-team expected to remain limited, a loan exit has been declared best for his development.

Indeed, Arsenal are stated to feel Rekik needs ‘regular first-team exposure and minutes’ to ensure his development isn’t stunted.

Aubameyang offered to three teams

Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly been offered to three clubs following his captaincy debacle.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was stripped of the armband earlier this week following a second disciplinary breach this year. He has been left out for Arsenal’s last two Premier League games, victories over Southampton and West Ham, and will also miss Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

Now, it seems work is being done behind the scenes for Aubameyang to leave north London. Sport Witness, citing Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, claim the attacker has been offered to three teams.

They are Serie A clubs Milan, Inter and Roma. Aubameyang’s agent is working hard on finding him a new team, and one of those three could fit the bill.

There is one major stumbling block, however. The Gabon international;s colossal wages are out of reach for all three potential suitors.

This means Aubameyang will have to seriously lower his wage demands before an Arsenal exit can go through.

