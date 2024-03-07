Arsenal threaten Ratcliffe transfer plan as Arteta eyes Man Utd target to replace outgoing star

Arsenal are reportedly showing concrete interest in Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who has also emerged as a target for Manchester United.

The Gunners have made signing a new left-back one of their priorities for the upcoming transfer window as Mikel Arteta eyes a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are willing to accept a fee of £38.5m for Zinchenko this summer, amid interest from Newcastle and Bayern Munich.

The Ukraine international has made 27 appearances this season, so it’s vital Arteta brings in the right player to replace him.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Arsenal are the club who have shown the ‘most interest’ in Gutierrez in recent weeks.

The talented 22-year-old has played a key role in Girona’s success this season, with the Spanish side sitting in second place in the LaLiga table.

The full-back has made 25 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring one goal, making four assists and helping his side to eight clean sheets in the process.

Arsenal to rival Man Utd, Real Madrid for Gutierrez

Gutierrez is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so it’s no surprise to see Arteta keen on signing him this summer.

The youngster joined Girona from Real Madrid in 2022 and has established himself as one of their most important players.

Arsenal will face competition for his signature, however. Man Utd have also been heavily linked with a mover for the Girona star as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in cover for injury-plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Gutierrez also fits in with the transfer philosophy of new Man Utd minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who wants to make Old Trafford the best place to develop top young prospects.

Real Madrid could potentially scupper both of the English club’s plans, though.

The LaLiga giants reportedly have a €8m (£6m) buy-back option in his contract, which they are considering triggering in the coming months.

This is despite the fact that Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. They could still decide to sign Gutierrez and then flip him for an instant profit.

This would drive up the left-back’s price tag further for Arsenal and Man Utd.

As things stand, Girona will reportedly consider offers in the region of £34m for Gutierrez from clubs other than Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Man Utd launch a bid for the impressive defender in the summer window.

