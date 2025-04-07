Arsenal have joined Tottenham and other rivals in the race to sign Vasco de Gama forward Rayan, TEAMtalk understands, but they must move quickly to match his tempting release clause amid comparisons with legendary Brazil striker Adriano.

The talented 18-year-old has been scouted by Tottenham, Liverpool, Brighton, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina this season and sources have confirmed that Arsenal have now joined the race.

The Gunners are said to be “seriously considering” a move for Rayan. This comes after top Arsenal scout Pablo Xavier, who left Real Madrid to join them in 2014, has identified Rayan as a target.

Xavier has been working hard to find the best players in Brazil and Rayan has been placed on Arsenal’s shortlist thanks to his recommendation.

The teenager has a release clause in his contract with Vasco de Gama that could see him leave for less than £15m this summer.

The clause has caught Arsenal’s attention and they could move quickly to trigger it and beat London rivals Tottenham to his signature.

However, with at least five other top clubs in the race, Arsenal will also have to convince Rayan that a move to the Emirates is best for his career and development.

Arsenal target Rayan has a ‘killer instinct’

Rayan is expected to leave Brazil in the coming months and won’t be short of opportunities, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs showing concrete interest.

TEAMtalk understands that Fiorentina have worked particularly hard on a deal but they have been snubbed by the forward so far – a sign that he knows bigger clubs are sniffing after him.

Sources state that there is a serious possibility that Premier League sides will move quickly to sign him, before his clause expires and his price tag rises significantly.

One source stated that clubs, including Arsenal, are well aware of his talent and do not want to risk having to pay out huge sums in the future to land him.

Rayan broke into the Vasco de Gama first team back in 2023 and has gradually established himself as a first-team regular.

The youngster, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a striker, has scored five goals in 48 senior appearances for Vasco so far.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has described Rayan as a “complete forward”, very much in the mold of Brazil legend Adriano, while he is also described as “powerful and determined” with “killer-instinct, great technique on the ball, and cleverness at his off-the-ball movements”.

