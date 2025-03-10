Three Arsenal signings named that prove Gunners ‘lost their way’

A senior sports reporter has named three recent Arsenal signings that over the past few weeks have showcased how the Gunners lost their way in the transfer market.

Arsenal’s recruitment over the past five years had been guided by Edu prior to his shock resignation in November. Andrea Berta – formerly of Atletico Madrid – has since agreed on a deal to pick up where Edu left off in the sporting director’s chair.

Arsenal already boast a squad that, over the past few seasons, has appeared to be on the cusp of winning major honours.

What’s more, the club have two of the brightest young English talents around in teenage pair Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

However, Arsenal again look destined to finish as runners-up, with Liverpool far down the path to becoming Premier League champions this term.

While Mikel Arteta and Arsenal aren’t throwing in the towel just yet, the post-mortem on their title bid has already begun in some circles.

In a piece for the Independent, their senior football correspondent, Richard Jolly, pointed to three signings that did Arsenal no favours when looking back.

Jolly named Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling (loan) as the trio of offenders. What those three stars have in common is that they were the only outfield players to arrive last summer. Arsenal’s two other signings, David Raya and Neto (loan), are goalkeepers.

Why Calafiori, Merino, Sterling signings haven’t helped

Explaining his reasoning for claiming that trio of stars show Arsenal have taken a wrong turn, Jolly wrote: ‘Last summer’s three outfield signings highlight how Arsenal have lost their way in the transfer market.

‘Sterling, whose lone goal came against Bolton, was not the opportunistic coup he may have seemed.

‘Merino has not proved a first-choice midfielder though as a stand-in striker, he salvaged victory at Leicester and scored against PSV Eindhoven. But he is doing the job many a supporter hoped a specialist centre-forward would be signed to do.

‘Calafiori, meanwhile, is a terrific footballer; yet Arsenal did not seem to notice Myles Lewis-Skelly’s potential when they committed precious funds to a left-back.

‘When they needed an attacker in their quest for goals at Old Trafford, Arteta instead sent on two left-backs, in Lewis-Skelly and Kieran Tierney.

‘A title-winning Arsenal manager, George Graham, accumulated central defenders. Arteta’s twist on a theme is to compile a squad full of left-backs.

‘Merino and Calafiori are not bad signings as such. They are two fine players; just perhaps not the two Arsenal needed, when the reasoning for their recruitment was wrong. There was too great a focus on solidity.’

Incoming director Berta will have the chance to rectify any wrongs in the summer, with David Ornstein naming the FIVE signings he’ll be tasked with making.

Latest Arsenal news – Inside track on Andrea Berta

In other news, Sky Sports reporter, Peter Smith, has outlined why Berta may wind up being one of Arsenal’s ‘best signings of all.’

Smith wrote: “Andrea Berta arrives from Atletico Madrid with an exciting reputation for Arsenal supporters in the transfer market.

“He also has a ringing endorsement from those he has done deals with, praised for his meticulous approach but also the way he conducts business.

“The man who signed Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak in bargain deals – and sold two of those three on at a substantial profit – will be expected to live up to that billing in north London.

“The pressure will be on to deliver a summer window which brings an out-and-out number nine and a midfield refresh to allow Mikel Arteta’s team to take the final step in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

“Edu, Berta’s predecessor, overhauled the club with Arteta during his five-year spell at the helm. Now, with a talented young squad, including a depth of defensive options, the finishing touches need to be applied to turn Arsenal into champions.

“Those missing pieces won’t be easy to find, with the striker market limited and expensive, and rivals also on the lookout for a ball-playing No 6. The latter will be a key position to address should Jorginho and Thomas Partey leave at the end of their current contracts, as expected. A back-up in goal for David Raya, with Neto only on loan from Bournemouth, will also be a requirement.”

All eyes will be on who arrives and how many signings Berta makes in the upcoming summer window. However, Smith stressed five new deals for important stars already in north London must not be overlooked.

“There will also be internal contracts to juggle, with star players Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes having just two years on their current terms by this summer, and youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri pushing to be rewarded for their impressive performances this season,” continued Smith.

“A source who has worked with Berta believes he will prove to be a shrewd appointment for Arsenal.

“And if he can replicate his title-winning project at Atletico with the Gunners, his acquisition could be one of their best signings of all.”

