Three Arteta signings torn to shreds as Arsenal boss is told he is under ‘pressure’ to deliver silverware

Stan Collymore thinks that Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal could be under threat and he’s also pointed the finger at three of his signings.

There can be no denying that Arsenal have made huge strides forward under Arteta over the last few years as the club have gone from Europa League strugglers to title contenders in the space of a few years.

However, following Arsenal being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich and a disappointing loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League, the heat has somewhat turned up on Arteta.

The Gunners currently sit second in the Premier League and only trail Man City by two points with six games still to play.

While Arsenal have made huge improvements over the last few seasons under Arteta, Collymore has questioned whether the 42-year-old is the right man to get them over the line and win the big trophies.

“So if Arsenal don’t win the title (especially as they’re out of the CL now), do we have a serious conversation about whether he’s (Arteta) the man to take the big silverware to Arsenal?” he said to Caught Offside.

“£690m spent, playing Kai Havertz in midfield against a well drilled Villa team who outfought and out-thought them in the second half… if there’s another choke on the same scale as last year then surely Arsenal need to at least be looking around the market to see if there’s someone who can get them over the line?

“Arteta’s no rookie let’s not forget.”

Arteta signings questioned

On the whole, there’s no denying that Arteta has done a very good job in north London, but Collymore has questioned some of his signings.

Declan Rice has been a resounding hit in north London, but the same can’t quite be said of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Oleksandr Zinchenko who have all been called into question by Collymore.

“He’s been an apprentice at City, has had plenty of time to settle and implement his ideas at Arsenal and brought in the players HE wanted, including the likes of Havertz, Jesus – who when not injured hasn’t done anywhere near enough to suggest he’s a regular 25 goal a season striker – and if Zinchenko is the ‘leader’ that would transform the dressing room into winners then I’ve yet to see it in his performances.

“Pressure is on, Mikel. Forget the players, it’s on you now to prove you can lead when it matters.”

Arsenal managed to win the FA Cup during Arteta’s first season at the club, but they haven’t won any major trophies since that point.

The club appears to be heading in the right direction under the Spanish coach, but it remains to be seen if he is the right man to deliver the big trophies.

