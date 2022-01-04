Arsenal have contacted potential suitors for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from outside the Premier League, though a report has revealed three Gunners concerns.

Aubameyang’s future in north London is looking increasingly uncertain. The 32-year-old striker has been exiled from Mikel Arteta’s first-team after a series of disciplinary breaches. The most recent incident last month saw Aubameyang stripped of the club captaincy.

Arsenal’s form has surged since Aubameyang was frozen out. That has led to rampant speculation he could be axed as early as this month with his importance to the team now diminished.

A report from the Daily Mail has revealed Arsenal have already made contact with potential suitors overseas.

Newcastle and Chelsea had both been linked with the hitman from these shores. However, the article suggests Arsenal would prefer to shift Aubameyang on to a foreign club.

They state ‘recruitment staff’ at several of Europe’s elite sides have been ‘made aware’ of the opportunity to sign Aubameyang this window.

Triple barrier revealed

However, the report adds that Arsenal harbour three concerns over any would-be deal.

Firstly, Aubameyang’s participation in the AFCON tournament will complicate proceedings. The competition is not due to complete until after the January window closes on February 6, though whether Gabon will reach the latter stages remains to be seen.

Secondly, Arsenal reportedly believe Aubameyang’s transfer value may have ‘plummeted’ following his latest disciplinary breach.

The final barrier to bringing his time at the Emirates to a conclusive end will be his high wages.

His apparent £350,000-per-week salary will be a difficult pill to swallow for virtually all overseas suitors.

Nonetheless, it now appears Arsenal are prepared to cut ties with their centre-forward if a suitable agreement can be reached with a European side.

Aubameyang to Chelsea a “possibility”

Meanwhile, Aubameyang joining Chelsea this month is “a possibility”, according to former Stamford Bridge frontman Carlton Cole.

Chelsea have their own issues at centre-forward following an ill-advised interview from record signing Romelu Lukaku. That has led to doubts over Lukaku’s long-term Blues future, despite him only returning last summer.

Appearing on Stadium Astro, Cole suggested Aubameyang as a potential replacement for Lukaku in west London.

“If you look at it, Chelsea is in need of a striker as well,” Cole said.

“Imagine that, you never know, stranger things have happened. It’s still London, do you know what I mean? I doubt that will happen, they’re not going to sell or loan to their rival club.

“Look at the history. Dortmund, Tuchel, Aubameyang, they know each other and he knows what he gets out of him.

“So I’m not saying that’s going to happen. I’m saying it’s a possibility because everything’s a possibility in football.”

