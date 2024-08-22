Three Prem clubs converge on Arsenal star Arteta doesn’t trust, as Romano explains how transfer can be unlocked

Three Premier League sides are now in competition to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal after the goalkeeper was brutally replaced by Mikel Arteta, according to reports.

Ramsdale started last season as Arsenal’s No 1 but only lasted four Premier League games as loan signing David Raya took his spot. Arteta had decided he wanted a keeper who was better at playing out from the back, and this saw Arsenal engineer a £3million loan deal for Raya.

While the Spaniard went on to play 41 times in all competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets in the process, Ramsdale only made 11 appearances all season and had to spend large amounts of time on the bench.

Arsenal have since paid Brentford a further £27m to sign Raya permanently, with Ramsdale’s chances of being No 1 now over.

As the 26-year-old ultimately has ambitions of being England’s first-choice shot-stopper, he knows he needs to play regularly in order to impress Gareth Southgate’s long-term replacement, whoever that may be.

Ahead of the transfer deadline, rumours surrounding Ramsdale’s future are starting to ramp up. Wolverhampton Wanderers initiated contact with Arsenal for Ramsdale on Monday, as revealed by TEAMtalk.

But Wolves are not the only top-flight club aiming to sign the former Sheffield United star. Bournemouth have set their sights on Ramsdale too after learning that Giorgi Mamardashvili will not be joining them on loan ahead of a permanent move to Liverpool in 2025.

As per the latest from Sky Sports, Southampton can now be added to the growing list of Ramsdale’s potential suitors.

Arsenal transfers: Aaron Ramsdale wanted by three sides

The Saints are ‘preparing to submit a loan bid’ for the five-cap international as they look to improve their squad in an attempt to stay in the Premier League.

Alex McCarthy and Joe Lumley are the keepers currently available to Southampton manager Russell Martin. However, Southampton chiefs have been on the hunt for a top new keeper ever since Gavin Bazunu’s serious Achilles injury back in April.

Fabrizio Romano has explained how one of Wolves, Bournemouth or Southampton can win the race for Ramsdale.

Wolves have been exploring a loan with an option to buy in the summer of 2025, but this is considered unacceptable by Arsenal.

The Gunners either want an outright fee for their player this summer, or to engineer an initial loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

As such, one of Ramsdale’s potential suitors must agree to put up big money for him either now or at some stage in the future.

Some reports have claimed Arsenal could hold out for a whopping £45-50m before selling Ramsdale, but that seems unlikely.

Instead, it is thought that the Stoke-born star can be signed via a £30m bid this summer, with the chase for his services heating up.

