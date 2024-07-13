Arsenal are hopeful of tying up the signing of Riccardo Calafiori in the next few days with the player formalling telling Bologna he wants to make the move and with one hurdle now left for the Gunners to clear, while a second move is also expected to go through imminently.

The Gunners have a very clear strategy when it comes to the transfer market, looking to bring in emerging talent in the early phases of their career who can blossom and bloom under Mikel Arteta’s management and one day either earn the club a profit or at very least give the best years of their career to Arsenal. That is a process that has evidentally worked well with the north London side finishing as Premier League runners-up in each of the last two seasons and pushing Manchester City ever-closer to wrestling away their crown.

But like any top side, evolution is key to ensuring those high standards remain and a team’s jigsaw is never really complete for too long. With that in mind and with the summer window open for business, Arteta and sporting director Edu have three major targets this season to ensure Arsenal close the gap further on the English and European elite.

First up, the Gunners would like to sign a new midfielder partner for Declan Rice. TEAMtalk understands that offers will be considered for Ghanaian star Thomas Partey with a year left on his deal and despite claims to the contrary from Arteta himself.

And with Mohamed Elneny having already departed and with Albert Sambi Lonkonga still hoping to join Sevilla this summer, Arteta has an obvious hole to fill in his squad.

Arsenal transfers: Riccardo Calafiori says yes as one hurdle remains

Arteta would also love to bring in a new No 9 this summer and while they have missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who opted to sign a new deal with RB Leipzig, work is going on behind the scenes at landing a new top-tier goal-grabber. The likes of Ollie Watkins, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have all been mentioned as possible targets.

However, the next signing through the door is likely to be a player who ticks another massive need for Arteta this summer. And with Calafiori able to play as both a centre-half and cover as a left-back, Arteta’s vibrant and hybrid system looks set to add the perfect addition in the Italy star over the course of the next few days.

Indeed, Arsenal’s interest in Italy’s breakout Euro 2024 star is well documented with the Gunners emerging as the side most likely to sign the 22-year-old.

And according to the very latest reports from Italy, Arsenal now only have one minor hurdle to navigate before they can fly in the 6ft 2in star for talks.

Per Corriere di Bologna, negotiations between the two clubs are hurtling ‘towards closure’ with the player now making it crystal clear to Bologna that he wants to leave the Serie A side and join Arsenal.

The Gunners’ attempts at reducing the fee by including Jakub Kiwior as a makeweight have been rejected by la Rossoblu, who have informed Edu they want a straight cash deal only.

Arsenal have so far offered €45m plus €5m in add-ons for Calafiori, though it’s reported that the Italians have asked for a very small adjustment to that by requesting the full €50m confirmed.

As a result, talks are now ongoing over the payment structure around that and with Bologna also on the hunt for his replacement in defence.

Calafiori, for his part, has already agreed a five-year deal worth €4m a season (£65,000 a week).

Second Gunners deal now ‘one step away’

The next confirmed Arsenal transfer, however, looks likely to be in the departures column with Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares now on the cusp of finalising a move to Lazio.

The 24-year-old moved to Emirates Stadium from Benfica back in summer 2021, but quickly fell down the pecking order after 28 appearances across his debut season, with the highlight being a goal against Manchester United in a 3-1 Gunners triumph.

Having been loaned out to first Marseille and then Nottingham Forest, Tavares now looks set to finalise a third temporary stint away; this time to Serie A side Lazio.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the two clubs clubs should exchange documentation over the deal this weekend with the move now progresssing rapidly.

And with Lazio sporting director Angelo Mariano Fabiani confirming in a press conference that the deal was immiment, it’s reported that the move is now just ‘one step away’ from being confirmed.

Fabiani said: “We have found an agreement for Tavares, I am more than confident, and I am not saying that he is ours just out of good luck.”

Tavares is contracted to Arsenal until 2025 meaning the loan to Lazio effectively means he has played his final game for the Gunners.