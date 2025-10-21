Arsenal are advancing towards an agreement, with both the club and player aligned in their thinking, and TEAMtalk can shed light on the numbers involved.

The Gunners are flying high at present and as it stands, are the bookies’ favourites to win both the Premier League and Champions League.

Their rock solid defence underpins everything Arsenal do well. The club are in a position right now where scoring just one goal each game almost guarantees three points.

David Raya is among the best in the world between the sticks, as are William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-half. All three of those stars have agreed new contracts in 2025, though Raya’s is yet to be officially confirmed by the club.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have been Mikel Arteta’s go-to options at full-back. Timber, 24, will be next to sign a contract extension.

The Dutchman performs to an exceedingly high level each week and his versatility – being capable of playing at right-back, left-back or centre-back – is loved by his manager.

Informal talks over a new deal have already begun, but according to the latest from GiveMeSport, the discussions are now formalising and accelerating.

They stated Arsenal and Timber are ‘now in direct contact as both sides look to reach a breakthrough.’

Both parties are more than happy to continue their relationship and the talks so far have been ‘positive.’

An agreement is still to be finalised, but all the signs now points towards Timber being the next critical Arsenal player to sign an improved and long-term deal in north London.

Jurrien Timber to earn eye-watering pay rise

Timber currently pockets a base salary of £90,000-a-week. TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed earlier in October on the numbers being discussed in Timber’s potential extension.

We understand Timber can expect a pay rise to roughly £200,000-a-week. As such, he’s in line to more than double his money and given his displays since recovering from an ACL injury in his debut season, few could argue he doesn’t deserve it.

Raya is the oldest of Arsenal’s regular starters in their back five (goalkeeper included). But at 30 years of age, he’s arguably in the prime of his career as a goalkeeper.

Timber, Saliba (both 24) and Calafiori (23) all have the best years of their careers ahead. Gabriel (27) is at the peak of his powers right now.

With Arsenal moving to ensure that back five stays together for the long haul, Arsenal are setting themselves up for a sustained period of success.

Latest Arsenal news

🔴⚪️ Arsenal plan Barcelona raid for world-class star as transfer journalist tips Andrea Berta to rectify Edu failure

🔴⚪️ Arsenal interest justified as perfect Martin Odegaard successor hailed as ‘a champion’ by Cesc Fabregas

🔴⚪️ Shearer makes two big claims about Arsenal striker Gyokeres – one good, one bad