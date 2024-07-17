There have been rumours that Arsenal’s long-awaited move for Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori could collapse, but reports suggest this is not the case.

The 22-year-old was very impressive for Italy in Euro 2024 and a number of clubs are interested, but the Gunners are well ahead in the race.

As previously reported, Calafiori has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal on a five-year deal that will net the 22-year-old roughly £65,000-a-week.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Bologna though, with the Italian side reportedly standing firm on their £42m valuation.

Bologna are also negotiating with Calafiori’s former club Basel as they want to reduce the 50% sell-on clause the Swiss club have in his contract, which has led to further delays.

However, journalist Steve Kay has revealed to KS1TV that there is no reason for Arsenal fans to panic and a deal will be completed soon.

“I’ve seen people panicking saying there’s doubt with the deal. All I can say from what I’m hearing is that there isn’t that much of a gap between the two,” Kay said.

“It’s not something that can’t be resolved. It’s just small pieces that have to be finalised and as far as I know this deal will get over the line.

“It’s not like a £10m/20m price gap. You’re talking more like £5m and a disagreement over the amount of time that it’s going to be paid.”

Arsenal tipped to sell FIVE unwanted players

Arteta is more than happy with his current centre-back partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba but wants more competition for the duo.

Calafiori can also play as a left-back and it’s understood that his arrival could see Jakub Kiwior leave the Emirates and return to the Serie A this summer.

Kiwior could be one of Arsenal’s next departures but according to The Athletic, at least four other players are at risk of being sold by the Gunners.

The report claims that Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah could all be on their way out in the coming weeks.

We exclusively revealed months ago that Tierney and Nketiah had been told they are free to leave this summer and now it seems Arsenal sporting director Edu is actively trying to find buyers for the duo.

Ramsdale has lost his spot as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper to David Raya and will be keen to secure more regular first-team football.

Nelson, on the other hand, was a fringe player last season and is open to a departure, although he has travelled with the Gunners for their pre-season tour of America, which could complicate things.

