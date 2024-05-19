Timeline revealed on blockbuster Arsenal signing as Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘lucrative offer’

Arsenal are stepping up their plans ahead of the summer transfer window and Mikel Arteta has made signing a new striker one of his top priorities.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Eddie Nketiah has been informed by the Gunners’ hierarchy that he’s free to find a new club, so a replacement will have to be found for him.

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has already drawn up a shortlist of potential striker signings and has a number of exciting options on his radar.

A name that keeps cropping up is RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who is considered to be one of the best young strikers in Europe.

The 20-year-old joined the German club last summer and has scored an impressive 18 goals in 42 appearances so far.

His performances have caught the attention of several top sides including Chelsea and Manchester United, but Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature.

However, fresh reports suggest that the North Londoners will have to move quickly to get a deal over the line.

Arsenal learn deadline for Benjamin Sesko deal

Per reports from Germany, Sesko has a £56m release clause in his contract which Arsenal are seriously considering triggering.

However, it’s claimed that the clause has a deadline of the end of June, meaning the Gunners have until then to take up that option.

Meanwhile, Leipzig are doing everything they can to tie the striker down to fresh terms and remove his release clause before the summer window opens.

Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now shared an update on Sesko’s situation.

“RB Leipzig have made contact with Benjamin Šeško’s agent in recent days to offer new lucrative contract,” Romano wrote on X.

“Several top clubs want Sesko this summer, especially from PL. Leipzig offer new deal and key-player project to stay for one more year. Up to Sesko.”

It will be interesting to see whether Sesko puts pen to paper on a new deal or opts to leave Leipzig after just one season in the Bundesliga.

He has no shortage of options for the upcoming window. If he lives up to his sky-high potential, he’ll be worth every penny of his £56m clause.

Sesko could become Arsenal’s Erling Haaland next term and the man to turn Arteta’s team into serial trophy winners.

