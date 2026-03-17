Elite €149m duo on Arsenal wish list as world record comes under threat

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba and a top-class England international as they plan yet more big signings this summer, a report has confirmed.

The Gunners splashed out to bring stars such as Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to the Emirates last summer, and those players could soon lift the Premier League title. Arsenal have a nine-point lead at the top of the table, though Manchester City do have a game in hand.

Arsenal have the best defence in the league by some distance, but Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are plotting yet more new arrivals for the backline.

The Times have confirmed Arsenal are keen on both Lukeba and Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento.

Arsenal are ‘monitoring’ the pair after identifying them as key summer targets.

As a centre-back, Lukeba would theoretically arrive to provide more competition for Gabriel and William Saliba.

However, with Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera already in the squad, and Piero Hincapie expected to join permanently this summer, it is unclear exactly how much game time Lukeba would get.

French newspaper L’Equipe were the first to report on Arsenal’s interest in the 23-year-old, revealing Berta has made contact with his Leipzig counterparts.

We provided an update last week, confirming Lukeba can be signed for €80million (£69m / $92m) due to an exit clause in his contract.

We understand Lukeba’s representatives have spoken with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea as they attempt to bring the player to the Premier League.

However, signing Livramento would make more sense for Arsenal. Livramento has emerged as an elite option to replace frustrated right-back Ben White.

Plus, Livramento’s versatility means he can also shine at left-back if required.

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Newcastle warm to sale of Arsenal target

With Newcastle demanding £60m (€69.5m / $80m) or more for the Englishman, the world transfer record for a full-back could fall this summer. The record is currently held by Achraf Hakimi, who cost Paris Saint-Germain €68m in July 2021.

We confirmed on Thursday that Newcastle are open to selling Livramento for the right price after contract talks stalled.

Sources state that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been alerted to the possibility of signing him.

Although, Manchester City are leading the race for Livramento at this stage. Pep Guardiola’s side are long-term admirers and are ready to spend big money to take him to the Etihad.

Arsenal will need to overcome City if they are to land yet another brilliant full-back to compete with Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal: Winger tussle; exit decision reached

Meanwhile, Liverpool having a bid for a winger ‘rejected’ has reportedly given Arsenal the chance to complete a transfer hijack.

Arteta’s side have reached a decision on the future of Calafiori amid interest from four Italian clubs including Juventus, we understand.

Arsenal have been overtaken by Man Utd in the chase for a big-name Bundesliga signing, according to a journalist.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on a rumoured superstar pursuit by Arsenal.