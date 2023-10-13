Arsenal told which classy star they must sign alongside Toney in £140m double deal, with ‘key’ to Prem title emerging

Arsenal have been urged to land Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Brentford striker Ivan Toney in order to end Manchester City’s stronghold on the Premier League, though the double deal could cost around £140million.

Arsenal had a big summer, spending upwards of £200m to bring in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. The Gunners also signed David Raya on an initial loan which is expected to be made permanent for £27m next summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wanted the club to further strengthen his squad after they narrowly lost out on the title to City last season, having fallen short in the final few weeks of the campaign.

Rice has added more quality and steel to the midfield, while Havertz is vying to hold down a starting spot in either the midfield or front three. Raya, meanwhile, has usurped Aaron Ramsdale as Arteta’s number one.

Sadly for versatile defender Timber, he will miss a majority of the season after tearing his ACL in just his second appearance for the club.

Arsenal have started the 2023-24 season well, winning six out of their eight league games so far and holding an unbeaten record which only rivals Tottenham have matched. They beat PSV in their Champions League group stage opener but surprisingly lost to Lens last time out in the UCL.

Despite Arsenal’s stunning rise back to the top of English football, many pundits are in agreement that one or two more signings are needed if the North London side are to truly end City’s dominance.

During an appearance on Curtis Shaw’s YouTube channel, Curtis Shaw TV, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell labelled Toney as the ‘key’ to the Gunners ending their wait for Prem glory. He also suggested Arteta lands Neto in a huge double swoop.

Two stars can ‘hit the ground running’ at Arsenal

“Two players that we know can come in and hit the ground running are Toney and Neto,” he said.

“£60m [for Neto]. You take Toney all day long, £80m. If someone says pay that and you win the title, then you pay it, don’t you.

“You get Neto as well. You solve the problem of the [Bukayo] Saka [backup] dilemma. And [Gabriel] Martinelli because Neto can play on that side as well.

“But Toney is the key. He offers that big and strong striker, who can cause Man City problems. We have seen him cause Liverpool problems.”

Campbell is not the only former Arsenal striker to discuss a possible move for Toney recently. On Thursday, Ian Wright weighed in on the situation by saying: “You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season.

“Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games.

“The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw.

“It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

