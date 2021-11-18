Former Arsenal player Michael Thomas thinks the Gunners should move for a world-class Barcelona star in January to prevent a huge issue.

The Gunners are sitting pretty in fifth place after going unbeaten in their last eight Premier League fixtures. Mikel Arteta is benefitting from the form of Emile Smith Rowe, who is on three goals in his last three appearances.

Arsenal also look sturdy at the back thanks to the likes of Gabriel, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale. The latter pulled off arguably the save of the season in October’s 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

Central midfielder Thomas Partey is coming into his own too, having got on the scoresheet in the recent 3-1 win against Aston Villa.

However, Arsenal will be without the 28-year-old when he goes off to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament begins on January 9 and lasts until February 6, which means Partey could miss three league matches.

Arsenal are not the only team set to lose a player, as Liverpool will have to do without star forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Chelsea, meanwhile, will lose rock solid goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

During an interview with CaughtOffside, Thomas gave his verdict on who could come in to replace Partey. “In terms of the top priority, a central midfielder is by far the biggest piece of business the club has to do. We are losing Partey to the AFCON and that will be a massive period for the club’s season.

“Renato Sanches is still someone I think Arsenal should have their eye on for January, and it’s come to light about Frenkie de Jong possibly leaving Barcelona so that could be a good bit of business for the club. I would also like to see another right-back and winger join.”

de Jong is one of Barca’s most prized assets, although they could be forced to sell as a result of their dire financial situation. Man City are also on hand to snap up the Dutchman, should he leave Catalonia.

Sanches, meanwhile, is up for grabs as Lille have set a €25m price tag on his head. Wolves are keeping tabs on the situation, potentially setting up a bidding war next year.

Thomas wades in on Balogun future

Thomas, who made 163 appearances for Arsenal, then gave his verdict on young striker Folarin Balogun.

The New York-born player hasn’t featured in the Premier League since August. He is instead starring for Arsenal’s reserve team.

“He must go out on loan in January,” Thomas said. “A player of his quality must be trying to test his quality in the top leagues.

“An initial loan until the end of the season makes sense for all parties. He then may come back for pre-season ready to fight again for a place in the squad.”

Balogun’s England U21 boss, Lee Carsley, also wants the starlet to challenge himself at a higher level.

