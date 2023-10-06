Arsenal told January signing would be ‘better than Ian Wright’ in colossal praise; world-class move also recommended

Arsenal have been urged to beat Chelsea in the hunt for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with a former Gunners player even backing him to perform better than legendary centre-forward Ian Wright.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching the FA’s betting rules. He can return to football in January, though he might not be representing Brentford in the second half of the season.

On Monday, it emerged that Chelsea have put Toney on a two-man shortlist of striker replacements for the struggling Nicolas Jackson. Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign either Toney or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

But the Englishman has also been named as a ‘concrete target’ for Arsenal, along with Wolves winger Pedro Neto. And earlier on Friday, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to TEAMtalk that Brentford have put Toney’s price tag at a whopping £80million amid the growing interest in his services.

This massive asking price could put a switch to the Emirates under severe threat. But former Liverpool man Jermaine Pennant, who was on Arsenal’s books between 1999 and 2005, thinks the Gunners should break the bank to link Toney up with Mikel Arteta.

“I’ve said a few times that Toney would be a great signing for Arsenal. He’d be a newer, better Ian Wright! It would be a walk in the park for him and he’d boost Arsenal,” Pennant said during a recent interview (via the Daily Express).

Toney would have to be in sensational form for Arsenal to establish himself as better than Wright. The latter bagged 185 goals in 288 games for Arsenal during a seven-year spell with the club in the 1990s. His keen eye for goal helped the North London side win a Premier League title, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, two FA Cups and one League Cup.

Wright remains the second-highest scorer in Arsenal’s history, behind only Thierry Henry.

Pundit also discusses Victor Osimhen to Arsenal

Toney is not the only elite striker Pennant discussed when asked about Arsenal’s potential 2024 signings. He added: “If that [Toney’s move] doesn’t happen, though, then keep in mind that there’s a lot of noise coming out of Napoli regarding [Victor] Osimhen. If he came to Arsenal, then you have to start to talk about them being massive contenders to [Manchester] City.

“I’d say the only thing Arsenal are lacking is firepower, and Osimhen definitely provides that. As I look at some of the top teams right now, I’d rank Arsenal’s attack fourth-best.

“City have [Erling] Haaland, Liverpool have their front-five, and even Newcastle look potent. Arsenal look unconvincing as you can’t hang your hat on [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Bukayo] Saka getting 20 goals a season each. Osimhen has all of the attributes Arsenal need.”

Osimhen’s future at Napoli is uncertain, too. He had been close to penning a new contract with the Serie A giants over the summer, but that deal has not yet materialised. And Napoli have recently been accused of damaging the 24-year-old’s image after posting two extraordinary TikToks which appeared to mock him.

Osimhen has subsequently removed all pictures of him representing Napoli from his Instagram, heightening rumours he might submit a transfer request in the near future.

Meanwhile, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has given his verdict on the club’s winger problems following an injury to Saka.