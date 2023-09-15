Top Arsenal star ready to prove Mikel Arteta wrong after sensational showing on international duty

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu insists that he has regained his confidence while away with Japan and is ready to fight for his place in north London, despite talk of a potential exit.

The 24-year-old has started just one of the club’s four Premier League games so far this season but could now see more playing time due to injuries to Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey, who started the campaign at right-back for Mikel Arteta’s men.

During the international break, Tomiyasu delivered an outstanding performance playing at centre-back in Japan’s thumping 4-1 win over Germany that ultimately cost Hansi Flick his job.

Tomiyasu was one of a number of Gunners stars who was tipped to exit the club late in the summer transfer window after failing to earn a regular starting spot at The Emirates.

Injuries have played a major role in that lack of game time, but the defender now says he is ready to return to a ‘demanding’ environment at Arsenal.

“I had to convince myself, or rather, I needed to give myself confidence,” Tomiyasu told Japan’s Football Zone after a 4-2 win over Turkey on Tuesday night.

“In that sense, I felt like I needed to regain my confidence. I wondered if it has become a problem. But at Arsenal it’s different, so if you ask me if I can just do that at Arsenal, that’s a different story.

“At Arsenal, too, I need to do my best to secure a spot in the squad.”

READ MORE: Why Arsenal are preparing a bumper pay rise and long-term contract for Odegaard

Confidence key for Tomiyasu

When asked why he has struggled to secure a regular role under Arteta, Tomiyasu replied: “I’d like to say that, but I gained a lot of confidence from the way I played in these two international matches.

“My days at Arsenal are really demanding, so if you ask me if I’m going to regain my confidence completely, I can’t say 100 per cent yes.

“I really feel like I’m doing well at Arsenal. I just need to be confident when I am there.

“Of course, there were times when I lost confidence, honestly, I thought about a lot of things.”

The Gunners are back in action on Sunday when they head to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League, with Tomiyasu seemingly ready to prove to Arteta that he now warrants a regular starting role.

READ MORE: Arsenal told they may need to pay £100m to sign England international Mikel Arteta loves