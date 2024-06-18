Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi has reacted to talk of a potential switch to Premier League side Arsenal this summer as prepares for his country’s second group game at Euro 2024.

The 25-year-old enjoyed another excellent season at Real Sociedad, once again sparking rumours that he could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

Zubimendi, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, scored four goals and added one assist for Sociedad in 45 appearances in all competitions last season, playing largely as a defensive midfielder.

And Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is known to be a big admirer of his fellow countryman’s talents, while Zubimedi has also caught the eye of Barcelona too.

The midfielder’s availability has been made easier due to the €60million (£50.7m) release clause in his current contract, news that has alerted suitors to what could turn out to be a bargain deal.

However, he is currently in action for his country in Spain, having come on as a late substitute in Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia in their Group B opener on Saturday.

Zubimendi on transfer talk

But speaking about his club future, Zubimendi admits he will not be seeking a move away from the LaLiga club during Euro 2024.

Asked if he sees the tournament as an opportunity to showcase his talent for potential clubs, Zubimendi admitted: “I mainly look for the benefit of the national team, I am not thinking about what I can win in this European Championship.

“All my energy is focused on the group, on winning it, and the individual will be a consequence of all this that will come later. I’m not thinking about this now.”

Zubimendi also fully understands the level of player he has to compete with to earn a starting spot for his country, with Manchester City’s Rodri currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

“I am aware of where I am, where I come from, what players I have ahead of me,” Zubimendi added.

“What is up to me and what is in my hands is to prepare as best as possible and when it is my turn to be at 100 per cent.

“I have assumed my role quite well. Rodri is the best in the world in his position.

“A European Championship is not about focusing on individual things. I have to contribute everything I can from wherever I am and do everything I can to do it. When I can contribute, do it to the best of my ability.”

Spain are back in action on Thursday when they face Italy in a heavyweight showdown, a game which Arsenal scouts are sure to take in in the hope that Zubimendi gets some telling minutes again.