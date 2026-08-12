Insider Florian Plettenberg has revealed Arsenal have received an opening offer from Galatasaray for a forward who’s said to be their ‘top priority.’

A few members of the Gunners squad’s futures are up in the air currently. Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are among those currently linked with other clubs.

The latter won’t be going anywhere as per multiple reports, which have downplayed suggestions of him being offered to Premier League rivals, and Nwaneri might also be staying put after impressing in pre-season.

But Martinelli could well depart after Galatasaray lodged an offer for him.

Per Plettenberg, the Turkish side have submitted an official €45million (£38.4m) offer for the Brazilian winger.

The Arsenal man is said to be their ‘top transfer priority’ for this window, with it known they want to improve on the left wing.

READ MORE: Myles Lewis-Skelly reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Arsenal for £45m

Martinelli available for transfer

Galatasaray have been working on a deal for Rafael Leao, from AC Milan, but have been struggling to come to an agreement.

Caught Offside’s Mark Brus suggested of late that Galatasaray were unlikely to actively pursue Martinelli unless they hit the rocks with Leao, and it seems that might have happened.

He also suggested, though, that there’s a feeling Arsenal are open to seeing the back of their winger.

Martinelli is not pushing to leave, though, per the insider, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll accept an offer from Galatasaray if Arsenal do so first.

It was suggested that a Champions League club might have to come in to persuade him to exit.

That might mean the Turkish club are unfortunate in their pursuit of the winger, but how true that is remains to be seen.

Indeed, Arsenal are yet to respond to the offer, so it’s unclear exactly what will happen in the pursuit.