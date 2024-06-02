Top source tips Arsenal to sign new striker ‘in next two weeks’ but opening offer is £8m short

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a new prolific striker this summer and the North Londoners have a deadline to get their top target.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the Gunners’ hierarchy have informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club, so they will have to bring in a replacement for him.

Arteta isn’t fully convinced that Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have what it takes to replicate the numbers we’ve seen from the likes of Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak this season.

The Spanish coach reportedly believes that RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko could be the man to fire Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004.

Sesko, 21, joined Leipzig last summer and has made 42 appearances to date for the German club, scoring 18 goals and making two assists in the process.

As we reported on Saturday, Arsenal have submitted a first offer of roughly £47m for the Slovenian centre-forward.

However, Leipzig won’t allow Sesko to leave for that cheap and other clubs are interested in signing him.

Arsenal tipped to sign Benjamin Sesko imminently

Sesko has a £55m release clause in his contract – which is valid until 2028 – and Leipzig are demanding that it is paid in full.

Arsenal are thought to be willing to match that fee but so too are their London rivals Chelsea, who are also in the market for a new striker this summer.

Sesko’s release clause has a deadline of the end of June and according to respected transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are pushing to get a deal done as soon as possible.

Plettenberg claims that ‘all parties’ want a deal finalised before the start of the Euros in just under two weeks time.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are doing everything they can to tie him down to a new contract and remove his release clause as they believe he’s worth much more.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal launch an improved offer for Sesko in the coming days and match his clause, and whether Chelsea will do the same.

Sesko undoubtedly has the potential to become a world class striker and it’s thought that a move to the Premier League appeals to him.

The allure of Champions League football gives Arsenal an advantage in the race for Sesko’s signature, per reports.

