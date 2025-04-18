After Real Madrid explained their plans to Martin Zubimendi, the Arsenal target is reportedly ‘prioritising’ a move to the Bernabeu over the Emirates.

Zubimendi’s potential move to Arsenal has been reported for a short while. David Ornstein revealed in March that the Gunners were “expecting” the Real Sociedad midfielder to join them in the summer.

For some time, it’s believed they’ve been working on the basis that he’s coming through the door.

As such, the latest update will have been a shock to the Emirates outfit. Indeed journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that Zubimendi is ‘prioritising’ a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos are said to be ‘very interested’ and have ‘personally explained’ their plans to the midfielder.

Real have been linked for some time, but did not seen to be in the lead until the latest update.

READ MORE: The dream Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with three new signings to finally win Premier League title

Zubimendi update will shock more than Arsenal

It’s not only Arsenal who will be shocked by the latest development in the Zubimendi saga.

Transfer insider Ornstein revealed alongside his information that the Gunners were leading in March that he’d not heard Real could sign the midfielder.

As such, the information has managed to bypass people with a lot of insider information.

It’s not clear whether Arsenal will be able to push back and get themselves back in the lead for the Spaniard, given it’s suggested he’s on board with Real.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners exploring Nathan Collins signing

Arsenal have reportedly been ‘hugely impressed’ with Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins of late, and have begun to look closely at a transfer opportunity.

The defender has won more aerial duels in the Premier League this season than every player bar 6ft7in Dan Burn and towering defender Virgil van Dijk.

Arsenal could need Collins to replace William Saliba, after a report suggested they’ll let him go to Real Madrid, provided they offer up Endrick and Arda Guler in the deal.

It’s believed they don’t want to do that, though, and will look to sign Saliba on a free transfer in 2027, if he’s still available by then.

Arsenal’s best La Liga signing in the past decade?