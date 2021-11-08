‘Total priority’ becomes clear for Arsenal as club-record signing eyed

Arsenal have made a La Liga striker their ‘total priority’ as they look to replace Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports.

The Frenchman is edging closer to an Arsenal exit as his contract winds down. He will be free to leave north London in June, with West Ham and Newcastle eyeing his signature.

The Gunners are on the lookout for his successor and have put multiple names on their wish list. Dusan Vlahovic and Andrea Belotti are both under consideration.

Vlahovic looks set to be sold in the summer after rejecting the offer of a new contract with Fiorentina. Belotti is in a similar position, although his transfer could take place in January.

Despite those links, it seems Arsenal have made clear who they want to partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up top. Sport Witness, citing reports in the Spanish press, claim that Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak is now the ‘total priority’.

He put in some great performances at Euro 2020 and was unlucky not to grab a goal. The striker also bagged 17 league goals in 2020-21 as his team finished fifth.

Isak has continued that fine form this time around with goals against Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao so far.

The report states that Isak is in line to become Sociedad’s record departure, eclipsing the €30m Atletico paid for Antoine Griezmann back in 2014.

Isak’s massive release clause, worth €90m (£76.8m), could also make him Arsenal’s record signing. That currently stands at the £72m they paid for Nicolas Pepe in August 2019.

Isak penned a new long-term contract with Sociedad earlier this year. When it was announced, the Sweden international said: “I’m very happy to continue at la Real. It is a great club, I feel loved here and hope to enjoy things with this team for many more years.”

However, the star recently hinted that he could move on in search of a fresh challenge. “I’m in a good place at the moment, I’m very happy. But one day it would be nice to play in England as well,” he said.

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative.

“Every player wants to be the best version of themselves and reach the highest possible level.

“I have expectations for myself that I’m trying to fulfil, so we’ll see where the journey takes me in future.”

Arsenal man receives first England call-up

Meanwhile, Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe has been given his first senior England call-up.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this campaign, notching four goals in 11 league appearances. It seems Gareth Southgate has been watching as Smith Rowe is now in line for his England debut.

The Three Lions host Albania on Friday evening before travelling to minnows San Marino three days later.

Smith Rowe’s arrival comes after the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount failed to report for international duty. Both players are recovering from illness.

