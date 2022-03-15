Tottenham and Arsenal could see their summer plans disrupted after a report shed light on two deals PSG are striving to make.

The Parisians once again bowed out of the Champions League with their tails tucked between their legs. PSG let a two-goal aggregate lead slip to Real Madrid last week. Karim Benzema was unplayable at times when bagging a hattrick, but the Frenchman was allowed to thrive through PSG once again becoming their own worst enemy on the pitch.

The ramifications of that humbling could be far-reaching for the club. Indeed, Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave as a free agent in the summer, while Lionel Messi and Neymar were heavily booed by their own fans against Bordeaux at the weekend.

Furthermore manager Mauricio Pochettino’s position at the helm is now under the microscope.

The Argentine could have an escape route back to England if Man Utd come calling. The Mirror previously reported Pochettino is the United squad’s preferred choice to succeed Ralf Rangnick.

Now, Football Italia shed light on two PSG moves that would impact Arsenal and Tottenham.

€70m bid readied for Arsenal target Rafael Leao

Firstly, it’s reported PSG are prepared to offer €70m to snap up Arsenal attacking target, Rafael Leao.

The AC Milan ace, 22, is one of a number of forwards linked with filling the void at the Emirates next season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already left, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could both depart as free agents.

Rafael Leao has drawn persistent links with Arsenal and could occupy the left wing slot to allow Gabriel Martinelli to shift into a central position.

However, the report claims PSG are ‘ready to place a €70m bid’ for the Portuguese.

Yet despite that lofty figure, the article deems PSG’s chances of forging a deal as slim. That’s because both the player and AC Milan are working towards signing a contract extension at the San Siro.

If PSG are unable to sign Leao with such a big bid, it stands to reason Arsenal won’t succeed either.

Elsewhere, PSG’s new manager search could lead them to north London in the form of Antonio Conte.

The Italian – along with Mikel Arteta – was recently named on a shortlist of candidates lined up to replace Pochettino.

Football Italia confirm PSG’s interest in Conte. Though they add Juventus boss Max Allegri is now near the top of the queue alongside Conte.

Conte’s time at Spurs thus far has been characterised by thrilling highs and debilitating lows. He only signed an 18-month contract upon joining, and selected post-match interviews have suggested all is not well with Conte at Tottenham.

Regardless, bringing a serial winner like Conte on board was seen as a huge upgrade for Spurs. Losing him to PSG after just one year would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Arsenal know Arteta’s choice with PSG circling

Meanwhile, The uncertainty surrounding Pochettino could see Arteta targeted, and a report has revealed what the Spaniard will decide.

L’Equipe, as cited by Marca, says that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are both in consideration for the job in Paris.

Losing Arteta would be a a crushing blow to those at the Emirates. However, a report from Football London has shed light on Arteta’s future, and it makes for great reading for Arsenal fans.

Firstly they acknowledge Arsenal have plans afoot to offer Arteta new deal in the summer. His current contract expires after the 2022/23 campaign.

And per the report, Arsenal fully expect Arteta will accept that offer and commit his long-term future to the club, thus snubbing any interest from PSG or elsewhere.

