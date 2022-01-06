Arsenal and Tottenham are on high alert regarding the future of Dusan Vlahovic after Fiorentina closed in on a new addition to their forward line.

Vlahovic, 21, is one of European football’s most in-demand forwards. The Serbian has blazed a trail through Serie A this season, and the prior comments of Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso have suggested they believe it will be difficult to retain his services.

Interest in the lethal frontman has been most fervent in north London. Tottenham have been linked with Vlahovic dating back to the summer when Harry Kane was earmarked for a Manchester City move.

Arsenal, meanwhile, reportedly launched an offer of €55m plus Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina. They believe the overall package would be worth €70m.

Now, both clubs have been given a glimmer of hope after Fiorentina closed in on a signing in Vlahovic’s position.

Football Italia stated La Viola are nearing a loan deal with an option to buy for Krzysztof Piatek.

The Poland international, 26, is currently on the books of Hertha Berlin, but is now on course to return to Serie A where he previously found his greatest success with Genoa and AC Milan.

SportItalia journalist Alfredo Pedulla is cited as stating the option is set at between €16m-€18m. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the proposed move, adding a medical will be undertaken today (Thursday).

What does Piatek deal mean for Vlahovic?

The obvious question that arises is what does this mean for the future of Vlahovic? Piatek’s arrival could conceivably be a sign Fiorentina are preparing for life without the Gunners and Spurs target.

However, the Football Italia report indicates it is more likely Piatek will be a replacement for Aleksandar Kokorin.

That is a view also shared by Romano. The Italian tweeted “Fiorentina sources clarify Krzysztof Piatek is not considered Dusan Vlahović replacement for this window.”

He concluded that developments on the Vlahovic front are “quiet, as of now”.

Arsenal transfer chase gets crowded

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been joined in the battle for the Bruno Guimaraes transfer by two other Premier League clubs, according to a report.

Reports last week suggested they were in talks over a transfer for the midfielder. The situation may not be that advanced, according to the latest from the Evening Standard, but there is an interest there.

It is reiterated that Arsenal are long-term admirers of Guimaraes. They want to snap him up at some point this year if possible.

But the report reveals that Everton and Newcastle United are also looking into a potential move for Guimaraes. In fact, the two Premier League clubs have been watching him.

The Ligue 1 outfit want to double their £17m investment in Guimaraes – at least. In fact, their asking price could be around £40m. The fact that they will owe a sell-on fee of around 20% to Athletico Paranaense is behind their hopes for a high sum.

They feel they can hold on to him until the summer, so it may be tough to tempt them to cash in during the January transfer window.

