Arsenal and Tottenham will only be able to sign Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski for a monumental fee, according to reports.

The update comes amid Federico Chiesa’s injury blow. The pacy 24-year-old suffered an ACL problem in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Juventus have confirmed the Italy international will have to undergo surgery, ruling him out for several months.

Chiesa’s long-term injury will impact the club’s transfer plans. They are now less likely to sell forwards who may have to appear in his place.

Dejan Kulusevski is one example. The Swede is on Arsenal’s radar as they look to replace £72m man Nicolas Pepe. Kulusevski is also a target for north London rivals Tottenham, according to various reports.

Spurs director Fabio Paratici has strong links with the Bianconeri, suggesting they could win the race for Kulusevski.

But Sport Witness, citing reports in Italy, claim the transfer race has just gotten a whole lot harder.

Juve will now only consider ‘exorbitant’ offers for the 21-year-old this month, as he looks set to operate on the right flank in Chiesa’s absence.

Lacazette to get two-year contract offer at Arsenal Lacazette may not be finished at Arsenal just yet as the Gunners are set to offer him a two-year deal

A transfer is more likely in the summer, should Kulusevski’s attacking counterpart return to the fold. Then Juve will be more inclined to sell to one of the Premier League clubs.

Kulusevski learned his trade at Parma

Kulusevski spent time in Atalanta’s academy before gaining promotion to the first team in January 2019. After three Serie A appearances, he moved to Parma on loan that summer.

That is where Kulusevski really began to impress, notching 10 goals and nine assists in 36 league games. Juve signed him for £31.5m in January 2020 before allowing him to spend the rest of the season back at Parma on loan.

Kulusevski’s record for Max Allegri’s side stands at nine goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances thus far.

Arsenal in talks over striker’s exit

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in talks with Crystal Palace over the transfer of Eddie Nketiah, according to a report.

Nketiah has spent a vast majority of the campaign on the bench, with his only real opportunities coming in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal continue to monitor big-name strikers, such as Alexander Isak, and it’s clear Nketiah has had enough.

The Times claim transfer discussions are being held between Arsenal and Palace. The Englishman is out of contract in June, meaning the Eagles could sign him for a cut-price fee.

READ MORE: Arteta, Edu ready to flex Arsenal muscles with £150m deal for January signing – Paper Talk