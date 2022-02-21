Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham face an uphill battle to land a striker after the 29-year-old pledged his allegiance to his current team.

Arsenal are in need of a new striker after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January. The former Gunners skipper joined Barcelona on a free transfer a few days after the winter deadline.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can still rely on Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in attack. However, both players are in line for summer moves away from the Emirates.

Lacazette is on the radar of his former club Lyon, as well as reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. Nketiah, meanwhile, is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s shortlist.

For Tottenham, they are enjoying life now star man Harry Kane is back in form. Following a slow start to the campaign, the England striker is now on 17 goals from 34 matches.

He put in one of the performances of the season during Spurs’ dramatic 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

However, the 28-year-old may still swap north London for the Etihad if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy does not back Antonio Conte this summer.

Juventus man could be Kane replacement

According to The Sun, that is Kane’s one demand before he pens a new contract.

Kane could also emerge as a target for Manchester United if his former manager Mauricio Pochettino moves to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal and Tottenham are supposedly in the hunt to land Alvaro Morata from Juventus. The 50-time Spain international could solve the potential striker problems at both clubs.

His place in the Juventus team is also under threat following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January.

Arteta set to name shock Arsenal captain with Martin Odegaard lined up Arteta is set to name Martin Odegaard as the new Arsenal captain after great professional display

But Morata believes he can form a partnership with the Serbian, while also pledging his allegiance to Bianconeri boss Max Allegri.

When asked about interest from elsewhere, the forward said (via HITC): “It’s not important. We talked with the coach [Allegri] during the transfer window, about his ideas. And he told me the arrival of Dusan would help me and that has been the case.

“I’m happy to be here. If it depended on me, I would always stay here.

“[Allegri] told me that I had to stay and that he trusted me. Now I have to give everything to return his trust.”

Arsenal man hailed by Arteta

Meanwhile, Arteta has spoken highly of attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The playmaker spent last season on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid. Arsenal then made his transfer permanent in the summer for £30m.

“We had a period with him where we could evaluate what Martin could bring to the club,”Arteta said, via the Daily Mail.

“We had no doubts. The club was brilliant to secure him in a really convincing way. Martin was really happy to join us because he had a really good time, he felt valued, he enjoyed what we are doing, he got a really good connection with the players and the supporters.

“He wanted to be part of the project. Since then he is getting better and better, and I am not surprised.

“The way he lives his profession, the way he likes to play football and everything he does is to become better.

“He has still a big margin. He wants it probably more than anyone else on that pitch, every single day. Martin will be top, top.”

READ MORE: Arsenal transfer decision in further focus as experienced star’s ‘gift’ claim hints at mistake