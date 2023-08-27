Arsenal transfer announced, as defender explains incentive for ‘big change’ and names star who convinced him

Arsenal have confirmed that Kieran Tierney has been sent to play for Real Sociedad on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal in recent months, which has prompted him to look for an exit this summer. Now, his temporary switch to Real Sociedad has been confirmed by both Arsenal and the Spanish side.

By joining La Real, Tierney will be able to play in La Liga for the first time, as well as the Champions League after last doing so back in his Celtic days.

Speaking to his new club’s official media channels, Tierney said: “My first impressions are so good. Everyone I meet is so friendly, the city is so nice and the stadium is beautiful as well.

“It’s a big change but something I’m looking forward to so much, an exciting challenge and I am delighted to be here.”

The Scotland international then revealed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard – who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid – told him good things about his destination.

Tierney confirmed: “Martin, I speak a lot, he says the fans are so good and the people are so good, everyone is very welcoming and you will just love your time here, the club is in a good place, especially the last few seasons and this season the Champions League, so an amazing club.”

As for the topic of competing in the Champions League again, he replied: “Amazing, the biggest tournament for football players, everybody wants to play in the Champions League, so I’m excited for this challenge again.

“I’m sure I’ll meet the boys and we’ll work 100% to achieve a good season for the fans and the club.”

According to reports, Real Sociedad do not have an option to buy Tierney at the end of his loan spell. He remains under contract with Arsenal until 2026.

