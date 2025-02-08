Arsenal transfer bonanza on cards as Fabrizio Romano teases ‘big’ summer raid for ‘proper’ striker

Arsenal will have money to burn this summer for a major signing after Fabrizio Romano revealed their reasoning for shelving a January deal for Matheus Cunha – and what comes next for the Wolves forward.

Cunha was chased by a number of clubs this winter, with Arsenal one of his main admirers. However, he ended up signing a new contract with Wolves instead. Arsenal came away empty handed, failing to add a single first-team player to their squad.

That was despite injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka in their attack, meaning their options have become more limited in an area they already needed to upgrade.

And while that stance may have been disheartening for Arsenal fans, Romano has hinted that it was with a long-term view in mind – so they can sign an out-and-out striker for big money this summer.

“The Brazilian star of Wolves, who is doing very well this season, has been on the list of several clubs,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel.

“We know that Arsenal have had Matheus Cunha on their list for a long time, always really appreciated internally, a player who they really like.

“But they wanted to save a big amount of money, as the one requested by Wolves to let Cunha leave in January, for a different kind of player: a proper number nine in the summer.

“Arsenal’s interest was there, but it was never something that they were prepared to do in the January transfer window.”

Matheus Cunha: What happens next?

While Wolves have officially tied Cunha down until 2029, they are still at risk of losing him this summer.

Cunha can now be purchased via a release clause and that will likely have a number of top clubs on alert.

“There is a release clause, and the release clause is worth £62.5m. This is the value of the clause available for all clubs, also this summer,” Romano confirmed.

“Summer 2025, Matheus Cunha has concrete chances to leave Wolves because the clause is active. The clause is really interesting to many clubs.

“His agent is one of the most powerful in England and not only, so for sure with very good connections for a top player like Matheus Cunha who is really attracting a lot of interest.

“Now, again, for respect for Wolves, the player is focused on Wolves, their relegation battle, doing his best for the club till the summer and then this clause will be active.”

TEAMtalk has already reported this week that Cunha is still on Arsenal’s radar for the summer, alongside a big striker such as Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have also looked at the Brazilian over the past few months, Romano confirmed.

Arsenal transfer roundup

The strikers Arsenal held talks for in January were Evan Ferguson, Benjamin Sesko and Igor Jesus, along with Ollie Watkins.

Sesko is someone sources expect them to return for in the summer, when he could leave RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly told a Bundesliga midfielder’s agent they will make a big bid for him in the summer.

And one January target is said to be ‘relieved’ not to have joined the Gunners, giving himself more time to think about his next move.

Which striker should Arsenal sign?