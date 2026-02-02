Stunning Arsenal twist as Sandro Tonali agent hits back at David Ornstein over transfer claim

There has been another twist in the Sandro Tonali transfer saga

There has been yet more drama surrounding the future of Sandro Tonali, with the Newcastle United star’s agent dismissing David Ornstein’s claim that he initiated contact with Arsenal.

Tonali has emerged as a target for some of the biggest sides in the world amid his classy performances for Newcastle. Chelsea and Liverpool were linked with the midfielder earlier in the season, while Dean Jones reported for TEAMtalk on January 16 that Juventus should be considered dark horses in the transfer chase.

Earlier on deadline day, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed Arsenal are ‘exploring’ the sensational signing of Tonali and have made an ‘initial approach’, which was knocked back by Newcastle.

While our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher can confirm Arsenal’s interest in Tonali is genuine, claims there have been discussions between the two clubs are wide of the mark.

On Monday afternoon, The Athletic’s Ornstein revealed that the Italy star had been ‘offered to Arsenal’ by his agent, Giuseppe Riso.

Ornstein added that Tonali leaving Newcastle is ‘impossible’ this window, though the summer could be a different matter entirely.

Riso has hit back at Ornstein, stating that he did not instigate talks with Arsenal. “We never had any conversation with Arsenal,” the agent said (via Fabrizio Romano).

“Newcastle were never gonna let Tonali leave in January. There’s absolutely nothing into it. We didn’t even talk about it.”

Arsenal had identified Tonali as a potential replacement for Mikel Merino, who will be out for an extended period with a foot injury. However, Newcastle will do all they can to prevent losing the 25-year-old to a Premier League rival, having already seen Alexander Isak force his way out.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that intermediaries have floated the idea of Arsenal swooping for Leon Goretzka, who is set to leave Bayern Munich.

But the chances of Arsenal signing a new midfielder before the 7pm deadline look slim. Instead, Arsenal could give 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman more game time.