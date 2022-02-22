Chelsea and Arsenal want to buy Crystal Palace flyer Michael Olise who was signed just last summer, while Kylian Mbappe has played an unwitting role in Man Utd suffering a blow in their hunt for a new permanent manager – all in Tuesday’s Paper Talk.

LONDON BIG BOYS EYEING OLISE

Chelsea and Arsenal are among three English clubs seeking to sign impressive Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise.

That’s according to the Sun, who put the London heavyweights as well as Everton in the frame for the 20-year-old next summer.

Olise only signed for the Eagles last year after Palace triggered an £8.37m release clause to snap him up from Reading.

The move was seen as something of a coup at Selhurst Park, with Olise a standout performer in the Championship.

That led to him emerging on the radars of bigger clubs than Palace, but Patrick Vieira’s side were the ones to roll the dice.

Eze wrinkle could scupper Olise transfer hopes?

However, per the Sun, Olise’s stay at Palace may only last one year. It’s stated they are ‘facing a fight’ to retain the star who can operate centrally or on the right.

As well as Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton, interest has also emerged from the continent. French champions Lille are in the mix along with Bayern Munich.

But it is a move within the Premier League that would appear most likely given how well he has settled in the top flight with the Eagles.

Indeed, the report adds his ‘seamless’ transition is rousing transfer interest. His latest impressive showing last time out against Chelsea giving Thomas Tuchel an up close and personal view.

However, the article notes a potential wrinkle in proceedings. Newcastle could look to reignite their interest in fellow attacker Eberechi Eze next summer. The Magpies reportedly saw a loan move with an option to buy turned down in January.

The Sun conclude Palace won’t let both players leave in the same window. If Newcastle move quickly and forge a breakthrough for Eze, Olise will be off the market.

MBAPPE FACTOR COULD TORPEDO MAN UTD, POCHETTINO CHANCES

There is a ‘growing sense’ Man Utd manager target Mauricio Pochettino will be on the move next summer, though not to Old Trafford, claims a report.

That comes from the Daily Mail, who claim the Argentine is quickly emerging as an option to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

The outlet state Ancelotti is coming under increasing pressure at the Bernabeu and could be axed when the season concludes.

Despite currently topping La Liga by six points, the Italian’s future could be determined by how Real fare in the Champions League. They currently have a one-goal deficit to overturn against PSG as they face a humbling Round of 16 exit.

Pochettino has regularly been touted as an ideal candidate to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Man Utd. Indeed, the article claims Pochettino is the preferred target among many of the Man Utd players.

However, the future of French superstar Kylian Mbappe could hold sway over Pochettino’s next step.

The Mail report Mbappe has forged a close bond with his current manager which could be rekindled at Real.

Mbappe looks odds-on to move to Madrid when his contract expires in the summer. The outlet conclude Real could ‘accelerate’ a move for Pochettino to ensure Mbappe is given the best possible conditions to thrive in Spain.

ARSENAL TRANSFER ABANDONED

Jose Mourinho could cost Arsenal millions after reportedly deciding against triggering the option in Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ loan deal, according to a report.

The versatile Gunner, 24, finally got his wish when leaving Arsenal in search of regular gametime last month.

Roma came calling, with Maitland-Niles moving to the Italian capital hoping to impress.

However, per the Mirror (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), Maitland-Niles has struggled to catch the eye.

Indeed, the report states his performances have been ‘so disappointing’ that Roma boss Mourinho has ‘already begun’ searching for replacements for his position in the squad ahead of the summer window. Barcelona’s Sergino Dest is cited in the piece.

That means it’s highly unlikely the Serie A side will trigger the option to turn Maitland-Niles’ loan deal permanent. The outlet state that option is set between the £8m-£12m mark.

Arsenal will receive nothing unless he turns his performances around over the coming months. If he were to return to north London he would have just one year left on his Arsenal deal.

That means the Gunners will likely push for a permanent sale to avoid losing him for free 12 months later.

