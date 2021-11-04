Arsenal are growing in confidence of an exciting January signing as another star nears the exit door, Newcastle are closing on two eye-catching signings, while Thursday’s transfer gossip reveals a new suitor in for Edinson Cavani during the winter window.

BELOTTI IN, LACAZETTE OUT AT ARSENAL

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Andrea Belotti when the transfer window opens in January, according to reports.

The Gunners, bang in form under Mikel Arteta, are planning to open talks with the agent of the Italy striker imminently.

As per the Daily Mirror, via Calciomercato, Belotti has dismissed Torino’s latest contract offer and now appears ready to leave for free.

He can open talks with interested overseas parties from January 1 – and that looks likely to give Arsenal the advantange. Indeed, the likes of AC Milan and Inter are keen on the striker, who boasts 107 goals in 235 appearances for Il Toro.

However, Torino are desperate not to sell Belotti to a Serie A rival and will push for him to leave in January for the Gunners.

Arteta is keen to land the striker as he plans to move two Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette on in January.

The Gunners boss is desperately hoping to flog Lacazette in the winter window while he can still get a sizeable fee for him. Also out of contract next summer, a £10m move to Atletico Madrid looks likely.

Arteta is also considering moves for Luka Jovic, who looks likely to leave Real Madrid on loan.

However, Belotti appears to be his top choice and a £8m offer could convince Torino to sell.

NEWCASTLE TO SIGN COUTINHO AND SULE

Newcastle are closing on an agreement with Barcelona to sign Philippe Coutinho on an initial loan, with the deal including an option to buy. (The Sun)

Newcastle are also likely to sign Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, according to reports in Germany. (The Sun)

Chelsea and Manchester United are being warned Erling Haaland’s £64m transfer could actually cost more than a quarter of a billion pounds. (The Sun)

Ebere Eze is hoping to make a shock return to the Crystal Palace squad this weekend against Wolves, only six months after sustaining a serious Achilles injury. (The Sun)

Everton are likely to make a £10m January move for Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba after sending scouts to watch the player in action. (The Sun)

Marouane Fellaini admits he cried when learning David Moyes – who had brought him to Old Trafford from Everton – had been sacked by Manchester United in 2013. (Daily Mail)

EVEN MORE MONEY FOR ANTONIO CONTE

Antonio Conte will reportedly earn nearly £2m in additional compensation from Inter Milan after his next managerial role wasn’t with one of their Serie A rivals. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli admits he’s “in awe” of midfielders N’Golo Kante and Jorginho when he sees them in training. (Daily Mail)

Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho face being axed by Gareth Southgate for England’s final World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. The pair are struggling for game-time at Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards looks set for a move to German side RB Leipzig in January. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are reportedly still keen on signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in January. (Daily Mail)

EDDIE HOWE NEW FAVOURITE FOR NEWCASTLE JOB

Newcastle United are likely to appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager despite “reservations” around the former Bournemouth boss. (Daily Star)

Danny Ings looks likely to miss a reunion with Southampton with Aston Villa worried he’ll miss out due to a soft tissue injury. (Daily Mail)

Derby County will learn next week whether their appeal against a 12-point deduction has been successful. (Daily Mail)

Former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler is emerging as a contender for the vacant manager’s post at Championship Barnsley. (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain officials are reportedly concerned at the lack of French being spoken by Mauricio Pochettino and Lionel Messi. (Daily Star)

West Ham will open talks with defender Ben Johnson over a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2022. (Daily Star)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Inter Milan will do all they can to prevent Antonio Conte taking any of their players to Tottenham in January. Spurs are reportedly looking at Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni among others. (Daily Express)

Brazilian club Palmeiras are planning an offer for Edinson Cavani, with his contract at Manchester United expiring in the summer. (Daily Express)

Tottenham’s players are already loving life following their first training session with new manager Antonio Conte. (Daily Telegraph)

Ryan Kent looks likely to return to the Rangers squad against Brondby on Thursday, having been missing since suffering an injury against Lyon on September 16. (The Times)

Kawasaki Frontale star Reo Hatate is likely to move to Celtic with Ange Postecoglou keen on the J-League ace. (Daily Record)

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea No 2 Angelo Alessio appears unlikely to join his Tottenham backroom staff. That’s with his current club, Indonesia’s Persija, claiming they are confident he will stay with them. (Daily Record)