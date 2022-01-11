Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are working to seal a massive £150million January signing, while Steven Gerrard teases an Aston Villa transfer – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

ARSENAL CONSIDERING MASSIVE VLAHOVIC DEAL

Arsenal have ‘not been put off’ by the fact that a deal for striker Dusan Vlahovic will cost £150million in January and the Gunners are working to seal the Fiorentina star’s signing, according to a report.

Mikel Arteta’s side have identified their attack as the key area they want to bolster in this month’s window. While they made additions in other areas of the team last summer, their situation up top has become more of a concern following the lack of a new signing.

Indeed, Eddie Nketiah is into the final year of his contract and his future looks in major doubt. Alexandre Lacazette is in the same situation, but TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal want to offer the 30-year-old a new two-year deal.

The Gunners, led by recruitment chief Edu, want to offload frozen-out star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Despite Lacazette potentially staying, Arteta wants to look to the future by bringing in 21-year-old Vlahovic.

Reports have claimed for a while that Arsenal have made the Serbia international a top target.

Now, the Daily Mail has revealed that the London club have in fact not been put off after learning that a deal for Vlahovic this month will cost £150million in total.

The Fiorentina man, who was the second-highest scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in 2021 behind Robert Lewandowski, would come with a minimum £58million transfer fee.

What’s more, he wants £300,000 per week in wages over a five-year contract. But Vlahovic’s representatives will then demand £15million in fees for helping finalise the deal.

Arsenal realise the deal will prove expensive. However, they know that signing Vlahovic in January will prove a major coup as he will become one of the most highly-coveted players in Europe in the summer.

The forward has scored 16 goals in 20 Serie A games this season and averages a goal every two games on the international stage.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has offered a hint over a move for Everton full-back Lucas Digne. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle are still chasing a deal for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. However, the French club want a sell-on clause which is complicating the transfer. (Daily Mail)

But a deal to take Patrik Schick from Bayer Leverkusen to Newcastle looks unlikely because the German club want £50million. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, the Magpies are plotting a move for Ivory Coast and PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. (Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has declared that his club feel confident of keeping striker Erling Haaland. (Daily Mail)

PAPER TALK – NDOMBELE, TOTTENHAM FUTURE UNCERTAIN

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is struggling to convince boss Antonio Conte following his performance against Morecambe on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Nevertheless, the Frenchman’s £200,000 per week wages are a threat to his exit and any clubs registering interest. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Lyon and Roma are among the clubs who could yet look to swoop for Spurs’ club-record signing. (Daily Star)

PSG are also considering revisiting a move for Cristiano Ronaldo after he held crisis talks over his issues at Manchester United. (Daily Star)

Chelsea will look to reach a compensation agreement with Lyon to seal the return of left-back Emerson Palmieri. Indeed, the Blues do not have a recall clause in the loan deal. (Daily Mail)

CAVANI OFFERS MAN UTD COMMITMENT

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has offered his commitment to the club in talks with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Daily Mirror)

But fellow United forward Marcus Rashford faced criticism for his body language in Monday’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa. (talkSPORT)

However, Rangnick admitted after the match that he does not know why Rashford appears to be struggling. (Manchester Evening News)

Norwich’s Chelsea loanee midfielder Billy Gilmour is sweating over his fitness for Scotland’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine in March. (The Scottish Sun)