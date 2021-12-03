Paper Talk: Arsenal plotting to sign £60m Lacazette replacement

Arsenal have identified the perfect replacement for Alexandre Lacazette but will have to pay upwards of £60million, while AC Milan and Inter are keen on signing a Manchester United defender – both in Friday’s Paper Talk.

LACAZETTE REPLACEMENT LINED UP BY ARSENAL

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a £60m move for Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer after coming to a realisation over Alexandre Lacazette’s future at the club.

Calvert-Lewin was on Mikel Arteta’s radar last summer, but the Toffees were determined not to let their star man leave. However, the 24-year-old has remained on Arsenal’s radar and is considered the perfect Lacazette replacement, as reported in the Daily Mail.

Arteta is currently formulating plans for life without Lacazette, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The Gunners boss had previously indicated that the Frenchman could extend his stay. However, the likelihood is that he will earn a big signing-on bonus at another club.

The question remains whether Arsenal could afford to splash out more than £60million to get their man. That is expected to be the starting point for the Goodison club to even begin negotiations.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined from Sheffield United for just £1.5m in 2016, started the season in fine form. He scored three goals in as many games before suffering a quadriceps injury that has kept him out since.

Everton sliding in Calvert-Lewin absence

Everton have badly missed their talisman and currently sit 14th in the the table, with boss Rafa Benitez coming under pressure.

Calvert-Lewin could return for the festive fixture programme. But whether he gets enough game time before the winter window opens will depend on when Arsenal could make their offer.

At this stage it would appear that next summer is the most likely, especially when it becomes clear where Lacazette will be playing his football in 2022.

MILAN GIANTS WANT TELLES

Manchester United star Alex Telles is being tracked by both Inter and AC Milan. (The Sun)

Everton may reportedly axe boss Rafa Benitez or director of football Marcel Brands as a power struggle engulfs the club. (The Sun)

Thibaut Courtois could be tempted into making a surprise move to Newcastle. But only if the price is right. (The Sun)

Reports in Spain claim Isco, a possible transfer target for Arsenal, has refused to warm up while on the subs’ bench during Real Madrid’s last three games. (The Sun)

Chelsea are battling with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Ajax for the signature of FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji. (The Sun)

Saul Niguez fears he is caught in a trap at Chelsea as his dream loan move turns into a nightmare. (The Sun)

John Barnes reckons Wolves star Adama Traore could be a good buy for Liverpool if he’s willing to sit on the bench. (The Sun)

LIVERPOOL OPEN TALKS FOR BARCA STARLET

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with highly-rated young Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. (Daily Mail)

Ferran Torres has reportedly moved closer to the Manchester City exit door amid reports in Spain Pep Guardiola has told him he will not stop a move to Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Gabriel Barbosa remains committed to Flamengo despite being linked with a move to the Premier League in January, according to his agent. (Daily Mail)

Robert Lewandowski has, according to reports in Spain, told his agent to prioritise a summer move to Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Xavi has been given the go-ahead to boost his Barcelona squad in January. (Daily Mail)

Edinson Cavani wants to leave Manchester United and join Barcelona when his contract expires next summer. (The Times)

Arsenal have identified Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a possible alternative to Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as hopes of a move for the latter begin to wane. (Daily Express)

Newcastle are targeting four English stars, including Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard, as part of their January squad rebuild. (Daily Express)

Barcelona have issued a contract “ultimatum” to Ousmane Dembele, who is free to speak to overseas clubs in January and has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United’s new owners are sure they will be able to bring in their targets in January and are yet to find any reluctance from rival clubs to deal with them. (Daily Telegraph)

PSG wonderkid Xavi Simon appears unlikely to join Rangers despite reports in Spain linking him with the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun)