Transfer Gossip: Arsenal ready to up offer for top target as next step revealed after fresh talks; Rangers target Man City starlet

The outcome of Thursday’s talks between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykhaylo Mudryk has been revealed, along with the next step for the Gunners, while Manchester City could lose one of their emerging talents to Rangers – all in Friday’s transfer gossip.

NEW MUDRYK BID BY ARSENAL POSSIBLE

Arsenal are mulling over making a new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk after further talks with Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, according to a report.

Mudryk has become one of Arsenal’s main targets as they seek attacking cover during the January transfer window. The left winger has scored 10 times this season from 18 appearances for Shakhtar.

TEAMtalk understands that Mudryk wants to join Arsenal, who have been wanting another forward since the summer. However, there still needs to be progress between the two clubs.

On Thursday, Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin confirmed he was about to hold further talks with Arsenal about Mudryk over the phone.

The Ukrainian side claim they are open to negotiations, but have been holding out for a huge fee before considering a sale of Mudryk. The winger is under contract with them until December 2026.

Now, the latest developments after the fresh talks between Arsenal and Shakhtar have been revealed.

According to The Times, Arsenal are now thinking about increasing their offer for Mudryk after their opening bid was rejected.

Initially, Arsenal suggested a transfer fee of £45million. However, Shakhtar have quoted them a figure closer to £80million, citing other examples of players who have moved for similar fees.

Arsenal optimistic about Mudryk deal

With that in mind, Arsenal are considering their options. The report claims, just like TEAMtalk has already shared, that the Gunners are “optimistic” they will be able to strike a deal for the 21-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether they will be willing to go all the way up to £80million. Such a fee would break their club record for a transfer fee, eclipsing the £72million spent to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019.

Pepe’s time at Arsenal was not a success and he is currently on loan at Nice. However, there is more confidence in Mudryk’s ability to adapt to the Premier League.

Already with Champions League experience under his belt – and having made an impact in the competition, with three goals and two assists in this season’s group stage – Mudryk could be well equipped to reach the next level with Arsenal.

His arrival in January could boost their hopes of remaining top of the Premier League table. For now, though, they are still at the drawing board as they determine the size of their second bid.

RANGERS READY TO SWOOP FOR MAN CITY HOPEFUL

Manchester City could lose one of the goalkeepers on their production line of talent to Rangers, a report has revealed.

City currently have Ederson as their number one at the Etihad Stadium. In addition, Stefan Ortega arrived in the summer to provide backup duties ahead of the veteran Scott Carson.

There are also a few goalkeepers under contract with City who are currently developing out on loan.

Zack Steffen went to Middlesbrough in the summer to get regular gametime before the World Cup. Although, it didn’t quite pay off since he missed out on a place in the USA squad.

Meanwhile, academy graduates Cieran Slicker and James Trafford, both aged 20, are on loan at Rochdale and Bolton respectively.

Now, Trafford is attracting interest from Rangers, according to the Daily Mail. The Glasgow giants are currently dependent on two experienced goalkeepers, 40-year-old Allan McGregor and 35-year-old Jon McLaughlin.

With that in mind, Rangers are reportedly eager to interrupt Trafford’s spell at Bolton in January by taking him north of the border. They have been monitoring his recent performances for Bolton.

It is not yet clear if they want the England under-21 international on loan or on a permanent basis. Trafford’s contract back at parent club City is due to last until 2027. Thus, it seems the Premier League champions have high hopes for him themselves.

RODGERS REQUESTS THREE LEICESTER SIGNINGS

There are three positions that Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester City to strengthen during the January transfer window, according to a report.

Leicester currently find themselves 13th in the Premier League table. They finished in the top half in each of the five most recent seasons.

It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest things have been getting a bit stale with their squad, though, which has led to their deterioration in fortunes.

In the summer, financial concerns meant they were very quiet in the transfer market. They only signed two new players, both out of necessity; goalkeeper Alex Smithies arrived as a backup so Danny Ward could be promoted to first choice after the exit of Kasper Schmeichel, and defender Wout Faes arrived to account for the loss of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

Ahead of the January window, though, Leicester boss Rodgers is preparing to be busier.

According to the Guardian, he is asking for three positions to be reinforced. Ideally, he would like to add a winger, a left-back and another centre-back.

The report claims Leicester are in a better financial position ahead of January. Furthermore, another instalment of the Fofana transfer fee will arrive in February.

No names are mentioned in relation to who might arrive at the King Power Stadium. But Rodgers is clearly planning for how he thinks his squad needs to evolve if they are to aim back towards the top 10.