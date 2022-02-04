Arsenal are willing to let a Newcastle January window target move on this summer, while Friday’s transfer gossip also claims that Antonio Conte is set for a big Tottenham defensive rebuild.

GUNNERS TO LET NEWCASTLE TARGET LEAVE

Mikel Arteta is ready to give Bernd Leno ‘permission’ to leave Arsenal in the summer on a permanent basis, opening the door for a move to Newcastle.

The German was linked with a loan switch to the Magpies last month. However, he could now end up at St James’ Park as a permanent signing.

The Athletic reports that Areta is happy to let Leno leave, given that New England Revolution stopper Matt Turner is arriving in the summer. The USA international is expected to be Aaron Ramsdale’s understudy at The Emirates.

Leno, 29. was dropped in favour of England man Ramsdale and has only featured seven times this season.

The fact that he has now entered the final 18 months of his contract also means Arsenal can still command a reasonable fee for the player.

Arsenal ready for £200m+ spend this summer Arsenal are preparing to spend over £200m this summer with Isak, Calvert-Lewin and Ruben Neves their targets

Newcastle’s interest is said to stem from Martin Dubravka’s decline in form this season.

The Toon stopper was once considered one of the top flight’s best stopper’s but that is not the case anymore.

The report does not mention whether Leno would be signed as a replacement for Dubravka or as competition.

FA Cup penalty shootouts: Liverpool, Brighton with some of the best records ahead of the fourth round

CONTE PLOTS TOTTENHAM DEFENSIVE REBUILD

Antonio Conte will look to strengthen Tottenham’s central defence this summer after targeting attacking players during his first transfer window at the club. (Daily Telegraph)

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly asked Chelsea’s board to fund a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches by the player’s interest in the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Tanguy Ndombele has said his Tottenham career is “not over” after the 25-year-old returned to Lyon on loan on deadline day. (Daily Mirror)

Ralf Rangnick says “promising talent” Hannibal Mejbri is now a full member of Manchester United’s first-team squad. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are planning to spend up to £180m this summer to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak. (The Sun)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Cristiano Ronaldo could quit Manchester United this summer as he waits to see who will be the club’s next manager. (The Sun)

Chris Wilder has banned his Middlesbrough players from swapping shirts with Cristiano Ronaldo or any other Manchester United stars. (The Sun)

RB Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson remains keen on a move to Leeds despite a January deal falling through. (The Athletic)

England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice continues to be linked with a return to Chelsea. (Football.London)

Legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos could be forced to retire due to his constant injury problems, according to a leading doctor. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have already drawn up their four-man transfer wish-list ahead of the summer transfer window opening – and it could end up being quite the spending spree. (Daily Star)

Celtic winger Liel Abada is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. (The Scotsman)