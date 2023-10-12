Arsenal transfer links to current star’s brother prompts crushing Fabrizio Romano response

Fabrizio Romano has cooled suggestions Arsenal could look to launch a big-money move in the January window for Quinten Timber, saying the Feyenoord player is not quite at the level yet for the Gunners to make an approach.

Jurrien Timber was a big-money arrival for Arsenal this summer when the talented defender signed a five-year deal at Emirates Stadium, joining the club from Ajax for a sizeable £38m. The capture of Timber was certainly a coup for Mikel Arteta and Co with the versatile defender previously being linked with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Usually a centre-half by trade, Timber was selected to make his Arsenal debut at left-back in the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest. Sadly for Arsenal and for Timber, disaster was to strike with the player tearing his ACL midway through the match. With the injury requiring immediate surgery, it effectively ruled the 22-year-old out of action for a lengthy spell – and potentially to the end of the season.

Weakening Arteta’s options, the Gunners boss ultimately resisted the temptation to sign a replacement with Timber immediately beginning his rehabilitation and in an effort to return to action as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, Arsenal have also been touted as potential suitors for the player’s twin brother, Quinten, who is on Feyenoord’s books. A midfielder by trade, Quinten Timber also started his career at Ajax, before transfering to Utrecht and then on to Feyenoord last season.

So far, Quinten has made 37 senior appearances for Arne Slot’s side, playing 24 times in the Eredivisie last season as the Rotterdam club were crowned champions.

Arsenal links to Quinten Timber played down by Romano

That has led to suggestions that Timber could be about to follow his twin, Jurrien, into the Premier League with links to Arsenal providing something of a feel-good story around the brothers potentially reuniting in north London.

However, links to Quinten are not just limited to Arsenal with Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Monaco, also paying attention to the player’s progress.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, however, Romano has cooled claims that the Gunners are among those considering a move. And he says the midfielder, while regarded as an up and coming talent in the Dutch game, is not quite at the level required to catch Arsenal’s eye as things stand.

Romano, speaking to Caught Offside, suggests he could one day come on their radar, but is adamant he is not a player of interest to them just yet.

“Quinten Timber: despite recent links with Arsenal and other clubs, I honestly have no update on Quinten Timber, with Arsenal or any other club,”Romano said.

“He’s a very good talent but he needs to keep going, Jurrien is at another level in terms of top elite football but Quinten is very talented too and he has potential to arrive at the top level too.”

The Gunners are certainly well covered in midfield, with Declan Rice arriving this summer in a club-record deal and complementing their options which also include Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that if Arsenal are to make a move for an upcoming midfielder, then it is Royal Antwerp’s exciting teenage talent Arthur Vermeeren who Arteta is most keen on signing.

