Transfer-listed Arsenal star BLOCKS summer exit; different sale now likely after Inter swap crumbles

A striker Arsenal are willing to offload this summer ‘has no intention of leaving,’ and his insistence he stay could torpedo an audacious swap with Inter Milan and also force a different player out of north London, per reports.

The Athletic recently revealed the Gunners are open to cashing in on Gabriel Jesus at season’s end. The 27-year-old arrived from Manchester City in a deal worth £45m in 2022 and was an instant hit at the Emirates.

However, Jesus has since been dogged by a knee problem initially sustained while playing for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar. The striker has undergone several procedures to remedy the issue, though it still lingers.

Jesus said earlier in April: “In my best moment, one of my best moments in my career, I went to a World Cup and ended up getting injured and today I still have these little problems with my knee.”

Jesus went on to admit he may go under the knife once again this summer. Doing so would rule him out of Brazil’s attempt to win the Copa America in the USA.

“I honestly don’t know if my knee will be good enough to be available, but it’s still three months away, so we’ll see what happens,” added Jesus.

“Even here at Arsenal, there are things that you have to hold on to: go train, play, train today, don’t train, play. In short, it’s difficult, but my desire is always to be available for both Arsenal and the national team.

“It doesn’t matter if, at the end of the season, I have to open up my knee and correct what’s getting in the way and end up missing out on a chance to play in the Copa America. I’m just trying to get fit and help Arsenal as much as I can.”

Aside from Jesus’ injury issues, the Athletic also revealed Arsenal are open to offers thanks to Jesus’ declining end product.

Indeed, it was highlighted Jesus and Kai Havertz return similar statistics with regards to their expected goals per 90 (0.4) and successful duels each game (six). However, the big difference between the two relates to their finishing.

Havertz is operating at a clip of 21 percent with regards to his conversion rate this season. Jesus lags far behind on just seven percent this term.

Furthermore, Havertz has turned 48 percent of his ‘big chances’ into goals. Jesus, meanwhile has converted just 30 percent of his big chances.

But according to a fresh update from the Sun, Jesus will block any attempt to move him on this summer.

Jesus stays, Nketiah goes?

They stated the frontman ‘is very settled in North London and has no intention of leaving.’ Furthermore, he’s ‘ready to put in the work to regain his place in the starting eleven.’

If Jesus sticks to his guns, a rumoured swap deal that would see Jesus trade places with Inter’s Marcus Thuram will be resigned to the scrapheap.

InterLive.it recently brought news of a possible swap between the two clubs. The terms of any such deal would’ve also seen Arsenal pay around €30m (£25.7m) to sweeten the deal.

But if Jesus is not for moving that idea will be tossed on the scrapheap. Furthermore, if Jesus does stay it may embolden Arsenal to axe Eddie Nketiah instead.

TEAMtalk learned on May 1 that the Gunners are open to ditching Nketiah this summer. The 24-year-old would prefer to stay in London if he does leave, thus giving the upper hand to the likes of Crystal Palace and Brentford who’ve both shown interest.

The money generated from Nketiah’s sale would represent ‘pure profit’ on Arsenal’s balance sheet given he’s a homegrown star.

