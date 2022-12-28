Arsenal transfer motivation explained as ‘clear’ Mykhaylo Mudryk preference emerges to dismantle key hurdle

Arsenal have a rising belief that they can win the race for Shakhtar Donetsk sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk, after the reasons behind their mutual interest were explained to TEAMtalk.

Mudryk has been establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects in recent months. This season so far, he has scored 10 goals from 18 appearances, also contributing eight assists. Making an impact in Ukrainian football and the Champions League, there are big things ahead of him.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Mudryk in recent months as they look to add to their table-topping squad. As a left winger, he would mainly provide competition for Gabriel Martinelli.

Mudryk will not come cheap, which Arsenal have been reminded of after reports revealed their opening offer has been rejected by Shakhtar.

Mudryk’s current employers have been holding a tough stance over how much he should be worth, which means Arsenal will have to go back to the drawing board.

However, they will be pressing ahead with their pursuit of the 21-year-old regardless. TEAMtalk has been told they remain optimistic of the conclusion being in their favour.

Indeed, our transfer expert Graeme Bailey has revealed that Arsenal are Mudryk’s preferred next destination, before explaining to us why Mikel Arteta’s side have shortlisted him in the first place.

And after another transfer failure in the summer, they are starting to believe they will have more luck this time around.

No issue between Arsenal and Mudryk

“There are other teams who are keen on Mykhaylo Mudryk, but the player wants to move to Arsenal, that is clear,” Bailey said.

“Arsenal want Mudryk and that is not just down to their title charge, they always believed another forward was required in January.

“We shouldn’t forget that they tried and failed to sign Raphinha in the summer window but now they are very much hoping they can get the Mudryk deal over the line.

“There is no issue with the player, it is down to the two clubs and they are still a bit away from agreeing terms but the belief is that it will happen.”

With convincing Mudryk seemingly ticked off, Arsenal have overcome an important hurdle in their efforts to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Of course, it is now up to them to convince Shakhtar into a sale. Mudryk is under contract with the Ukrainian side until December 2026 as things stand.

Arsenal clearly believe they will be able to put together a bid that Shakhtar will find appealing in the end. In turn, they could be giving themselves a crucial boost midway through the season.

Although Mudryk would be coming to the Premier League for the first time in his career, his exploits in Europe have suggested he would be capable of making an impact in a new territory.

And with Arteta having helped develop a number of players of a similar age, Mudryk might be thinking he could also enhance his game working with the Spanish tactician and becoming part of Arsenal’s impressive young core.

