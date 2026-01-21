Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to signing Brazilian starlet Breno Bidon, who has been tipped for a bright future at the top of the European game, with his current club having set their price and landed on a potential replacement.

Arsenal have a strong contingent of Brazilian players, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli both regular starters, and Gabriel Jesus also in the squad. The latter has returned from a long injury lay-off and scored a brace during the 3-1 Champions League win at Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Brazil is known to be one of the game’s best talent factories, and Arsenal could future-proof their midfield with the capture of Bidon.

Wonderkids have described Bidon as the ‘Brazilian Pedri’ on social media, such is his reputation in South America.

Despite being only 20 years of age, Bidon is a key player for Corinthians, while he could soon earn a maiden call-up to the senior Brazil team.

According to ESPN Brasil, Corinthians want R$150million (£21m / $28m) to sell their coveted playmaker this month.

Bidon is being chased by numerous top European clubs, including Arsenal, and ‘offers are expected to arrive’ before the February 2 deadline.

Corinthians are bracing themselves for a sale and have ‘opened talks with Wolfsburg’ to make Vinicius Souza his replacement.

Souza spent two years at Sheffield United before joining Wolfsburg for €15m in July. The report states that Wolfsburg would rather sell the 26-year-old than sanction a loan exit.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal could complete year-long transfer mission

Returning to Bidon, Arsenal were first linked with the Brazil U20 international in February last year.

It emerged on January 15 that Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of the player by making contact with Corinthians chiefs to discuss a deal.

Flamengo have reportedly held talks with Bidon’s entourage, providing Arsenal with extra competition to seal the deal.

Bidon has already made 103 senior appearances for Corinthians, and has scored once in three matches so far this season.

The youngster’s reputation grew even further when he pulled off a superb turn in the build up to Corinthians’ winning goal against Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Cup final last month.

Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid pursuit confirmed; deal changed

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed Mikel Arteta’s interest in signing Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas.

Sources state that Arsenal are ready to ‘act decisively’ if the centre-back becomes available, though a deal this month is off the table.

Plus, an agreed Arsenal exit has been changed at the last minute, with a permanent transfer now in the works instead.