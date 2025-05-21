Arsenal continue to express interest in Anthony Gordon and Newcastle United have reportedly slapped an £80million (€95m / $107m) price tag on his head, with two other Premier League clubs also keeping tabs on his situation.

Gordon left Everton in January 2023 when Newcastle paid £45m for his capture. The Magpies are determined to become a dominant force in English football and viewed Gordon’s signing as a statement of intent.

The winger has taken his game to the next level at St James’ and enjoyed a great campaign in 2023-24, registering 12 goals and 16 assists in 48 matches.

Gordon has not quite been as effective this term and has failed to notch a goal contribution in the Premier League since January.

He remains a highly rated talent though, with interested clubs believing this is simply a dip in form and that the 24-year-old can become an elite winger in the coming years.

According to iNews, Arsenal are tracking Gordon and would be eager to snap him up if he became available for transfer.

Separate reports have claimed Newcastle are open to negotiations for Gordon if they need to sell one big name to ease PSR concerns.

If Newcastle are to sell, then they want to almost double their money on the England star by agreeing a deal worth around £80m.

Arsenal chiefs Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta will need to decide if they feel this sum represents good value for money.

The Gunners are in the market for a new winger who can provide Gabriel Martinelli with serious competition on the left flank and also help out Bukayo Saka on the right side if needed.

Gordon fits the bill as he is versatile and can cause opposition full-backs all sorts of problems on either wing.

iNews state that Chelsea are also ‘interested’ in Gordon. Just like Arsenal, Chelsea are searching for a new left winger as they weigh up the futures of Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Sancho could be sent back to Manchester United with the agreement of a £5m penalty fee, while Mudryk has been provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test.

Liverpool are in the frame for Gordon too, having missed out on him last summer. The Premier League champions will step up their interest in the Liverpool-born ace if a new contract cannot be agreed with Luis Diaz.

Anthony Gordon open to transfer talks

David Ornstein confirmed on April 12 that Arsenal are indeed looking at Gordon as a possible signing option.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Gordon is largely happy at Newcastle, though he is open to discussing a potential move with other clubs.

If Gordon were given the choice, then he would ideally like to join Liverpool as he grew up supporting the Reds.

It emerged in April that Newcastle are set to demand ‘big, big money’ for Gordon, and that price has now been revealed to be £80m.

Of course, Gordon is not the only Newcastle star Arsenal are interested in. Arteta would love to make Alexander Isak his new striker, though Berta has convinced him to move onto Viktor Gyokeres.

There is a big battle brewing for Gyokeres, as Manchester United are trying to steal him from Arsenal’s grasp.

Bruno Guimaraes is another Newcastle player Arsenal would love to add to their ranks. Once again, however, he will be difficult to prise away from St James’.

Elsewhere, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle are ramping up their efforts to find a new goalkeeper to replace Nick Pope.

Newcastle have identified two standout targets for the position.

