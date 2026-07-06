Arsenal are continuing to assess the market for a new right-back, and TEAMtalk understands former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a genuine option – and one of 11 they are considering – for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners are preparing for the possibility of Ben White leaving the Emirates this summer, with the England international attracting strong interest from clubs across the Premier League, Europe and the Middle East.

We understand the current expectation is that White is more likely to move abroad, although his knee ligament injury suffered towards the end of last season has complicated any immediate transfer.

Despite that setback, Arsenal are pressing ahead with plans to strengthen at right-back, where they want greater competition and cover for Jurrien Timber ahead of another demanding campaign.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Gunners, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, have carried out extensive work on multiple targets in recent months.

Aston Villa’s centre-half Ezri Konsa, who can operate at right-back, is among the experienced options admired by the club, while Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has also been discussed after being offered to several leading European clubs by intermediaries.

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asensio, Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza, who is set to become a free agent, and RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida have all been analysed as Arsenal weigh up the best profile to strengthen Arteta’s squad.

The club have also explored younger options, with Roma’s Wesley, Monaco’s Vanderson, Feyenoord youngster Givairo Read and Sporting CP defender Ivan Fresneda all featuring prominently in their scouting work.

Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is also seen as an exciting option – though his dubious injury record, coupled with a likely world record asking price, puts that option very much on the back-burner.

However, TEAMtalk understands one name generating significant internal discussion is Wan-Bissaka, with sources making clear why a deal would be very much within reach…

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Wan-Bissaka in demand as Arsenal join the hunt – Sources

Indeed, sources can confirm that former Crystal Palace and Manchester United full-back, Wan-Bissaka, is expected to be made available for transfer following West Ham United‘s relegation, with several clubs already monitoring his situation.

Still only 28, Wan-Bissaka remains widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s strongest one-on-one defenders and his defensive qualities are understood to appeal to a number of Arsenal’s recruitment staff.

Sources indicate there is a belief within the club that his profile could complement Timber well, offering Arteta another reliable defensive option capable of handling elite wide players.

Wan-Bissaka has already attracted interest from Everton and Turkish giants Fenerbahce, while further enquiries are expected as the window progresses.

And in a surprising update, we can now reveal that Arsenal have now joined that list after carrying out detailed background work on the defender and are keeping him firmly under consideration as they shape their shortlist.

No final decision has been made, with Arsenal continuing to assess multiple candidates before deciding which direction to pursue.

But as uncertainty grows around White’s future, Wan-Bissaka has emerged as one of the more intriguing names under serious consideration at the Emirates as Arsenal look to strengthen another key area of Arteta’s squad.

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