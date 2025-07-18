Arsenal have accidentally confirmed the signing of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera during the announcement of Noni Madueke’s arrival from Chelsea.

Madueke, 23, has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners after a deal worth up to £52million was struck with London rivals Chelsea.

The winger is Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, taking their summer spending past £200million.

22-year-old Valencia star Mosquera is now set to follow, after Arsenal inadvertently uploaded an image of the defender sitting down for an interview in an Arsenal strip.

As reported by The Standard, the picture appears to have been uploaded by accident to Getty Images during a batch release of Madueke content.

Arsenal agreed a £12million deal with Valencia for Mosquera, who will now compete with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for a starting spot at the Emirates.

The image, which has now been deleted from Getty Image, was posted on X by Arsenal fan page @Now.Arsenal.

🚨OFFICIAL: Christhian Mosquera joins Arsenal from Valencia in a deal worth £18million. Arsenal accidentally uploaded one of the Spaniard’s media photos amongst the Noni Madueke ones. pic.twitter.com/DSzx7Yrlfv — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 18, 2025

READ MORE 🔴 The stunning Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with two more big-money signings to follow Gyokeres

Arsenal to officially announce FIFTH signing imminently

Mosquera can also play as a right-back, so he will give Mikel Arteta another option in that position, after Takehiro Tomiyasu agreed to mutually terminate his contract following multiple injury blows.

The Spain under-21s international made 37 LaLiga appearances for Valencia last term, helping the Spanish side to keep eight clean sheets, and scoring one goal.

Mosquera has undergone a medical and signed a long-term contract with Arsenal, so they are expected to announce his signing imminently – this time deliberately.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has voiced his pleasure at the signing of his new Arsenal winger, Madueke.

“We’re all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke to the team,” Arteta said in an interview with the official Arsenal website.

“Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League.

“At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni’s performances up close in recent seasons, we’re really excited he is joining us.

“Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away. His arrival will really improve our squad – we’re all thrilled to have him here. From all of us, welcome Noni and welcome to your family.”

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Arsenal news

🔴 Rodrygo told what to do as Arsenal and Liverpool push for Real Madrid star

🔴 Romano reveals what Arsenal must do to sign Gyokeres as second striker deal agreed

🔴 Liverpool stunned as Arsenal HIJACK striker signing with ‘race won’

Arsenal QUIZ: Most expensive signing per year, 2014-2024