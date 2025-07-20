Arsenal reignite pursuit of top Serie A forward as fresh enquiry made – Sources

Arsenal are back in the mix for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman and could provide Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid with competition for his services, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Lookman has already had a storied career, having spent time at clubs such as Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester City before landing at Atalanta in August 2022. Since then, the versatile forward – who can play as a second striker or as a winger on either flank – has managed 52 goals and 25 assists in 118 appearances for Atalanta.

Lookman was named African Men’s Player of the Year in 2024 after he scored a hat-trick to help Atalanta win the Europa League final and also starred on Nigeria’s route to the AFCON final, where they lost to Ivory Coast.

Lookman fell out with previous Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini and is pushing to leave so he can take the next step in his career.

The 27-year-old’s future is still to be decided. Inter and Atleti are the two clubs who have shown the most interest in Lookman so far, but there is also the prospect of the player returning to England. That is because Arsenal have asked for information about Lookman’s situation, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Lookman. They tracked the London-born ace last summer, but Atalanta succeeded in keeping him in Serie A.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 7 that Arsenal have added Lookman to their attacking shortlist and they have now reignited their interest in him, making a new enquiry in the last few days.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is analysing the situation as he debates whether to make a concrete move.

Lookman’s main aim is to leave Atalanta, and he would be open to returning to the Premier League.

Napoli not in Ademola Lookman race

Despite reports claiming Napoli are in the race, TEAMtalk understands such a move is not on the agenda right now. The Italian champions asked for information about Lookman at the end of June but are now focused on other targets.

As mentioned previously, Inter and Atleti remain the clubs most interested in him. Inter have already had a €40million (£35m / $46.5m) offer rejected, while Atleti have yet to submit a bid. Atleti intend to do so as soon as they resolve some player sales first.

Atalanta’s position is clear, as their €50m (£43m / $58m) asking price is non-negotiable.

Were Arsenal to sign Lookman, then the move would cap off a thrilling summer for Mikel Arteta’s side. They have already brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke, as well as agreeing deals for Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal have agreed a five-year contract with the latter, though the transfer is proving tricky to get over the line.

