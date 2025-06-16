Arsenal have reportedly switched their focus to another Real Madrid talent after seeing their efforts to tempt Brazilian attacker Rodrygo ultimately come up short.

The Gunners are yet to do any business early in the summer window, despite continued speculation that the club will finally end their long-term need for a new No.9.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen continue to be linked with Arsenal after their title challenge last season tailed off when Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both suffered season-ending injuries.

Despite that need for a central striker, one player Arsenal have been heavily linked with of late has been Real winger Rodrygo. However, new Bernabeu chief Xabi Alonso has made it very clear that the talented forward is in his thoughts for the 2025/26 season and that there are currently no plans to sell.

To that end, a fresh report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central states that the north London outfit have now switched their focus to Rodrygo’s teammate Brahim Diaz instead.

The report states that Arteta has asked sporting director Andrea Berta to contact Madrid over a potential move to sign Diaz, and that Arsenal are willing to bid in the region of €50million (£42m) for the attacker.

The Morocco international is certainly more versatile than Rodrygo, having featured in five different positions for Real this past season.

The majority of his 52 appearances came as a right winger, while he also featured on the left as well 10 times in a central attacking midfield role. In total, he scored six times with seven assists in what was a hugely disappointing for the Spanish giants.

DON’T MISS ➡️ All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Diaz versatility intriguing but striker still Arsenal’s priority

While Diaz is certainly a player who has the ability to make an impression at The Emirates, Defensa Central are not a particularly reliable outlet when it comes to transfer speculation.

To that end, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt – especially when Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka operating at a high level on the right and Martin Odegaard skippering the side from a No.10 role.

It could be argued that Diaz has potential for the left side of Arteta’s front three, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard tend to alternate – but spending £42m on a back-up player does not make an awful lot of sense for a side who have greater needs elsewhere.

Of all the strikers linked with a switch to north London, fresh reports claim that a likely deal for Gyokeres has now been put on hold while Sporting continue to demand well in excess of the mooted asking price of around £57m.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal remain keen on RB Leipzig frontman Benjamain Sesko, while there is even a chance they renew their interest in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in the coming weeks.

Latest Arsenal news: Defender move exclusive / Shock City swoop talked up

🔴 Arsenal perfectly placed to steal €50m stalled Chelsea signing – sources

🔴 ‘Get him’ – Arsenal tipped to raid Man City for award-winning midfielder

🔴 Alejandro Garnacho chooses next destination with Man Utd exit set

VOTE – Which striker should Arsenal sign this summer?