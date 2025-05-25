Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is in ‘direct contact’ with RB Leipzig as the Gunners consider signing Benjamin Sesko, while another high-profile striker is also on their radar.

Arsenal’s priority this summer is to sign a world-class striker who can top the scoring charts and help fire them to the Premier League title and their hunt is well underway behind the scenes.

New transfer chief Berta has reportedly settled upon 21-year-old star Sesko and Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres as his two top targets.

According to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, Berta has held a meeting with RB Leipzig’s representatives as Arsenal weigh up a bid for Sesko.

“Arsenal, with Andrea Berta, are currently focused on two top strikers: Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres!” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Regarding Sesko, there has been recent direct contact between Berta and RB Leipzig chief Marcel Schäfer to understand the structure of a potential deal, including the release clause and other details.

“Both deals would be extremely expensive. RB have to sell Sesko in order to generate income. Mikel Arteta and the ownership are big, big fans of the player.”

Arsenal must choose between Sesko and Gyokeres

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on April 12 that Arsenal had made direct contact with Sesko’s representatives to gauge the player’s interest in a switch to the Emirates.

With club-to-club talks with Leipzig now happening, this indicates that the Slovenian international, who has scored 21 goals this season, is open to joining the Gunners.

Sesko’s current contract with RB Leipzig – which is valid until 2029 – includes an €80 million (£67m) release clause.

As per Galetti’s report: “Arsenal are seriously considering investing in a young striker with great potential and, for sure, Sesko fits their idea. In any case, the English club, if the contacts continue positively, is also willing to match his cost, considering it in line with the player’s ‘real’ value.”

Arsenal’s interest in Gyokeres is no secret. The former Coventry City man has notched an incredible 96 goals in 101 games for Sporting, putting him on the radar of multiple top clubs.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported on May 20 that Arsenal have made fresh approaches for the striker.

We understand that Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Gyokeres and that stems from his versatility. Capable of leading the line or dropping deeper to create, the Sweden international fits the profile of a modern forward who can thrive in Arsenal’s fluid system.

Sources close to the player has told TEAMtalk that Gyokeres is open to a move to the Emirates Stadium. The striker is enticed by the prospect of competing in the Premier League and challenging for silverware under Arteta.

